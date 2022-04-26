30 W SP3T switch covering 2-11 GHz

The QPC2511 from Qorvo is a GaN SP3T (single-pole triple-throw) switch that operates from 2 to 11 GHz. With a switching speed of less than 50 ns and isolation of 20 dB, the switch can handle an input power of 30 W while transmitting, an input power of 10 W while receiving and has an insertion loss of 1,5 dB.

It is fabricated using Qorvo’s QGaN15 0,15 µm GaN-on-SiC production process and requires a control voltage of 0/-30 V. The switch is available in a surface-mount, air-cavity laminate package that measures 4,00 x 4,00 x 1,48 mm and is ideal for radar, communications and electronic warfare applications.

For more information contact Andrew Hutton, RF Design, +27 21 555 8400 , andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za

RF Design






