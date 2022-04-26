Evaluation board for MEMS devices

STMicroelectronics’ STEVAL-MKI220V1 is an adaptor board designed to facilitate the evaluation of MEMS devices in the LPS27HHTW product family, which includes a high-resolution, high-stability, 3-axis digital inclinometer aimed at industrial applications. The board offers an effective solution for fast system prototyping and device evaluation directly within the user’s own application.
The STEVAL-MKI220V1 adaptor board can be plugged into a standard DIL 24 socket, provides the complete LPS27HHTW pinout and comes ready-to-use with the required decoupling capacitors on the VDD power supply line.
This adaptor is supported by the STEVAL-MKI109V3 motherboard, with a high-performance 32-bit microcontroller functioning as a bridge between the sensor and a PC.
64 Mbit SuperFlash memory for space systems Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
USB-attachable vector network analyser Conical Technologies
Test & Measurement
Mini-Circuits announced the release of its new eVNA-63, a high-quality and affordable test instrument with a bandwidth from 300 kHz to 6 GHz.
Vienna rectifier reference design for PFC Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
Qi 1.3 wireless charging with authentication Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
