Evaluation board for MEMS devices

26 April 2022 Test & Measurement

STMicroelectronics’ STEVAL-MKI220V1 is an adaptor board designed to facilitate the evaluation of MEMS devices in the LPS27HHTW product family, which includes a high-resolution, high-stability, 3-axis digital inclinometer aimed at industrial applications. The board offers an effective solution for fast system prototyping and device evaluation directly within the user’s own application.

The STEVAL-MKI220V1 adaptor board can be plugged into a standard DIL 24 socket, provides the complete LPS27HHTW pinout and comes ready-to-use with the required decoupling capacitors on the V DD power supply line.

This adaptor is supported by the STEVAL-MKI109V3 motherboard, with a high-performance 32-bit microcontroller functioning as a bridge between the sensor and a PC.

For more information contact Renaldo Fibiger, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9600

