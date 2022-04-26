Categories

LDOs consume minimal quiescent current

26 April 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

The recently introduced AP7387 series from Diodes Incorporated has a wide 5&nbs;V to 60 V input voltage range with an extremely low 2 µA quiescent current, making the device a good choice for multi-cell battery-powered applications and other equipment where standby current consumption is important.

This high VIN LDO also has a high 70 dB PSRR (at 1 kHz) coupled with very fast line/load transient response, providing it with the ability to reject rapid input voltage and load current changes, thereby making it suitable for noise-sensitive industrial applications. The AP7387 has a maximum 150 mA output current and is available in 3,0 V, 3,3 V, 3,6 V and 5 V fixed output voltage versions with ±2% output tolerance. The device also includes current limit, short-circuit and thermal shutdown protections.

The AP7387 is available in packages including SOT23, SOT25, SOT89 and U-DFN2020-6, to suit different application requirements.

For more information contact Andrew Athanasiou, Altron Arrow, +27 21 555 1884, aathanasiou@arrow.altech.co.za, www.altronarrow.com


Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: info@arrow.altech.co.za
www: www.altronarrow.com
Altron Arrow


