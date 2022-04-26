EBV signs up AI chipmaker Hailo

26 April 2022 Computer/Embedded Technology

EBV Elektronik announced the signing of a new EMEA-wide distribution franchise agreement with Hailo, a maker of artificial intelligence (AI) chips.

Hailo offers a wide range of AI accelerators, including the innovative Hailo-8 AI processor and high-performance AI acceleration modules in M.2 and Mini PCIe formats. The Hailo-8, boasting up to 26 tera operations per second (TOPS) at a typical power consumption of 2,5 W, delivers advanced edge performance with optimised power efficiency and enables edge devices to run sophisticated deep-learning applications at scale.

Hailo’s solutions connect via the PCIe interface to platforms utilising Intel/AMD x86 processors, the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4, as well as other ARM-based processors such as those manufactured by NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics and Renesas Electronics. Another key product leveraging the advantages of Hailo’s AI technology is the MicroSys Electronics miriac AIP-S32G274A embedded SoM (system-on-module), which is based on NXP processors and includes support for the Hailo-8 AI acceleration modules.

For more information contact EBV Electrolink, +27 21 402 1940 , capetown@ebv.com, www.ebv.com

Credit(s)

EBV Electrolink





