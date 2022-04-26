Mouser and Wevolver team up to expose university innovation

26 April 2022 News

Mouser Electronics recently launched the 2022 University Technology Exposure Programme in partnership with Wevolver. The programme aims to recognise and reward innovation from engineering students and researchers across the globe.

The purpose of the programme is to elevate the work of engineering students and researchers by allowing them to share their projects and ideas. It will enable the development of new partnerships and collaborations, increase career prospects and inform the wider community of engineers about the incredible innovation of students and researchers.

The University Technology Exposure Program 2022 invites engineering students from all engineering disciplines to submit innovative projects covering a wide range of fields, including 3D printing, robotics, autonomous vehicles, batteries, drones, nanotechnology and more.

“Wevolver’s University Technology Exposure Programme aligns closely with Mouser’s ethos – to empower innovation,” said Mark Patrick, Mouser’s technical marketing manager, EMEA. “The students of today are the engineers of tomorrow and we encourage them at this early stage of their engineering careers to begin sharing innovative ideas. Mouser is delighted to partner with Wevolver again to launch this worthwhile student programme.”

Wevolver aims to empower people to create and innovate by providing access to engineering knowledge through a variety of media, including blogs and podcasts. Entries are open until 31 July 2022.

For more information about Wevolver’s University Technology Exposure Programme 2022 and to learn how to submit an entry, visit www.wevolver.com/student-program/





