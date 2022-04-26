40 GHz RF power sensor

26 April 2022 Test & Measurement

The latest addition to Mini-Circuits’ range of RF and microwave products, the PWR-40PW-RC, is a USB/Ethernet-controlled power sensor capable of making many different measurements.

These measurements include peak, average, crest factor and duty cycle measurements of signals. It performs measurements on modulated, pulsed (100 ns minimum) and CW signals from 0,5 to 40 Hz and has power handling capabilities of levels from -20 to +20 dBm.

The 10 MHz internal modulation bandwidth, coupled with a data processing rate of 20 million samples per second, enables measurement of a wide range of analog and digital modulation types. The video output port additionally provides 30 MHz video bandwidth for additional analysis or automatic level control circuits.

The software provides peak and average power measurements, statistical analysis (crest factor, duty cycle, rise/fall time) and time domain plots for any signal type, including pulsed waveforms down to 100 ns pulse width and 0,1% duty cycle.

The power meter has USB and Ethernet interfaces, allowing it to be controlled directly from a PC, or remote power measurement to be performed over a network. Full software support is provided, including a user-friendly GUI application for Windows and a full API with programming instructions for Windows and Linux environments (both 32-bit and 64-bit systems).

Credit(s)

Conical Technologies





