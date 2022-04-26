Categories

Fixed RF attenuators

26 April 2022 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The KFA Series from Smiths Interconnect comprises fixed attenuators that operate from 16 to 36 GHz. They are available in attenuation values from 0 to 10 dB in 1 dB increments with an accuracy of ±0,75 dB. These small-signal attenuators can handle a CW input power of up to 200 mW and a peak input power of 2 W with a pulse width of 10 µs and a duty cycle of 1%.

The attenuators are available as either wire-bondable or surface-mount devices (tape-and-reel or waffle package) and are constructed on an alumina substrate with rugged thick-film terminations and passivated tantalum nitride resistive elements. They also include a protective coating for added protection from various environmental conditions.

The KFA Series attenuators are suitable for satellite communications, instrumentation, amplifier circuits, transmit/receive modules, up/down converters, radar and broadcast applications.

For more information contact Andrew Hutton, RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za


