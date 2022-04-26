Fixed RF attenuators

The KFA Series from Smiths Interconnect comprises fixed attenuators that operate from 16 to 36 GHz. They are available in attenuation values from 0 to 10 dB in 1 dB increments with an accuracy of ±0,75 dB. These small-signal attenuators can handle a CW input power of up to 200 mW and a peak input power of 2 W with a pulse width of 10 µs and a duty cycle of 1%.
The attenuators are available as either wire-bondable or surface-mount devices (tape-and-reel or waffle package) and are constructed on an alumina substrate with rugged thick-film terminations and passivated tantalum nitride resistive elements. They also include a protective coating for added protection from various environmental conditions.
The KFA Series attenuators are suitable for satellite communications, instrumentation, amplifier circuits, transmit/receive modules, up/down converters, radar and broadcast applications.
