Design Automation



Mouser’s resource pages make it easier to find what you need

26 April 2022 Design Automation

Mouser Electronics offers a wealth of customer-focused online tools to simplify and optimise the selection and purchasing process. Helping customers to easily browse, select and purchase products, the company’s Services and Tools page and Help Centre give customers the ability to view and track orders, request technical support and data sheets, and place orders via API or EDI, among many other features.

“Mouser’s commitment to a best-in-class customer experience extends beyond our wide product selection to include comprehensive online customer service resources,” said Mark Burr-Lonnon, Mouser’s senior vice president of global service and EMEA and APAC business. “Our Help Centre and Services and Tools page make it even easier for our customers to find and order the parts they need for their next design project.”

Choosing the right components for designs can be complicated and time-consuming, often involving multiple purchases and detailed parts lists. Mouser’s Services and Tools page provides valuable resources for design and engineering, as well as for quoting and purchasing. It offers efficient, time-saving solutions, including the intelligent BOM tool, FORTE, order automation resources and an extensive ECAD design library. Mouser customers can access the Services and Tools page by visiting https://eu.mouser.com/servicesandtools/ or by clicking Services & Tools in the top navigation bar of any page on www.mouser.com.

Mouser’s redesigned Help Centre offers a single destination for convenient customer support resources and answers to frequently asked questions. The searchable Help Centre provides customers with the information they need to create a ‘My Mouser’ account for simplified ordering, in addition to quick links for finding a specific part or requesting a quote. Customers can find the Help Centre at https://eu.mouser.com/help/tools/how-to-request-a-quote/ or by clicking Help in the top navigation bar of any page on www.mouser.com.

For more information contact TRX Electronics, +27 12 997 0504, info@trxe.com, www.trxe.com


