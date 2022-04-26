64 Mbit SuperFlash memory for space systems

Designers of spaceflight-qualified systems have a great need to reduce development time, cost and risk in their systems. Microchip Technology proposed the concept of starting with commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) devices and then replacing them with space-qualified, radiation-tolerant (RT) equivalent parts.
The company has thus extended its family of COTS-based, RT SuperFlash options for these applications, and is bringing the Microchip memory technology’s unrivalled 50 kilorad (krad) total ionising dose (TID) tolerance to a 64 Mbit serial quad I/O NOR Flash memory device for use in harsh aerospace and defence system environments.
Microchip SuperFlash NOR Flash memory products use a proprietary split-gate cell architecture to improve performance, data retention and reliability as compared to conventional stacked-gate Flash. They eliminate the complexity of power management switching to achieve their high TID, even while the Flash is still biased and operating in systems such as satellite on-board computers and different types of controllers for motors, sensors, solar panels and power distribution.
Proven in industrial applications, Microchip’s RT SuperFlash technology has been offered as a parallel-interface solution with its 64-Mbit SST38LF6401RT device that is now space-qualified and available as in-flight models. With the SST26LF064RT product, designers now also have a serial quad I/O 64 Mbit memory option.
An application note explains how to use the serial 64 Mbit SuperFlash device with Microchip’s SST26LF064RT RT Flash reference evaluation board and space-qualified SRAM-based FPGAs. Like the company’s parallel SuperFlash memory, the serial SuperFlash option can also be used as configuration memory with an FPGA and other Microchip solutions such as the Arm Cortex-M7-based SAMRH707 radiation-hardened microcontroller (MCU). It can also be used with the RT PolarFire FPGA to support in-flight system reconfiguration.
