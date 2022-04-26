Categories

N-channel super-junction MOSFETs

26 April 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

STMicroelectronics’ STPOWER MDmesh M9 and DM9 N-channel super-junction, multi-drain silicon power MOSFETs are ideal for switched-mode power supplies (SMPS) in applications from data centre servers and 5G infrastructure to flat-panel televisions.

The first devices to be launched are the 650 V STP65N045M9 and the 600 V STP60N043DM9. Both have very low on-resistance (RDS(on)) per unit area, which maximises power density and permits compact system dimensions. Each has the best maximum RDS(on) in its category, according to the manufacturer, at 45 mΩ for the STP65N045M9 and 43 mΩ for the STP60N043DM9.

The gate threshold voltage, typically 3,7 V for the STP65N045M9 and 4,0 V for the STP60N043DM9, minimises both turn-on and turn-off switching losses compared with the earlier MDmesh M5 and M6/DM6. The MDmesh M9 and DM9 series also feature a very low reverse recovery charge and reverse recovery time, which further contributes to improved efficiency and switching performance.

For more information contact EBV Electrolink, +27 21 402 1940, capetown@ebv.com, www.ebv.com


