17-40 GHz wideband LNA

Atlanta Micro’s new AM1144 is a wideband low-noise amplifier (LNA) that covers the 17 GHz to 40 GHz frequency range. Having a 12 dB gain with a low 3,5 dB noise figure, coupled with high output power, the AM1144 is suitable for applications such as 5G wireless and K-band/Ka-band satellite communications.
The device draws only 360 mW of power at a supply voltage of 3,3 V, which makes it ideal for demanding, low-SWaP applications. It comes in a 3 mm quad-flat no-leads package with internal 50 Ω matching and can be operated in temperatures of -40°C to 85°C.
Read more...Manage serial devices from a smartphone RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
RS-232 and RS-485 interfaces remain widely used in the industrial world because of their reliability, cost-effectiveness and simplicity.
However, servicing devices via a serial port usually entails lugging ...