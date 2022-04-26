17-40 GHz wideband LNA

Atlanta Micro’s new AM1144 is a wideband low-noise amplifier (LNA) that covers the 17 GHz to 40 GHz frequency range. Having a 12 dB gain with a low 3,5 dB noise figure, coupled with high output power, the AM1144 is suitable for applications such as 5G wireless and K-band/Ka-band satellite communications.
The device draws only 360 mW of power at a supply voltage of 3,3 V, which makes it ideal for demanding, low-SWaP applications. It comes in a 3 mm quad-flat no-leads package with internal 50 Ω matching and can be operated in temperatures of -40°C to 85°C.
