Automatic gain-controlled amplifier

The BXMF1041 from API Technologies is an automatic gain-controlled (AGC) amplifier that operates from 800 to 1000 MHz. It allows the user to anticipate receiver power levels and automatically adjusts the output power to the desired level.
The amplifier has a P1dB of +13 dBm, gain range from 25 to 40 dB and a noise figure of 8 dB, as well as an input dynamic range from -55 to 0 dBm and a group delay of +/-1 ns. The amplifier is designed for rugged military environments and can be customised with an optional time delay adjustment feature as well as a phase modulation compression to accommodate for peak power variations.
The device requires a DC bias voltage of 5 V and draws 125 mA of current. It is available in a module that measures 7,62 x 3,81 x 1,98 cm, with gold-plated pins or SMA female connectors.
