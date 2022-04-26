Automotive solid-state relays
26 April 2022
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Texas Instruments introduced a new portfolio of solid-state relays, including automotive-qualified isolated drivers and switches, that deliver advanced reliability to help make electric vehicles (EVs) safer. The new isolated solid-state relays also provide a small solution size while reducing the bill-of-materials (BOM) cost of powertrain and 800 V battery management systems.
The TPSI3050-Q1 isolated switch driver with an integrated 10 V gate supply, and the TPSI2140-Q1 1,4 kV, 50 mA isolated switch both integrate power and signal isolation across a single barrier using a unique approach that improves reliability while reducing solution size and cost compared to existing electromechanical relays and solid-state photorelays. The devices are the first in a new solid-state relays portfolio that will also include ICs designed for high-voltage industrial applications.
For more information visit www.ti.com
