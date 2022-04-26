Categories

Absolute pressure sensor

26 April 2022 Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI

The ILPS22QS is an ultra-compact, piezoresistive, absolute pressure sensor which functions as a digital output barometer, supporting dual full-scale up to 4060 hPa (user-selectable). The STMicroelectronics device delivers ultra-low pressure noise with very low power consumption and operates over an extended temperature range from -40°C to +105°C.

The ILPS22QS comprises a sensing element and an IC interface which communicates over I²C, MIPI I3CSM or SPI interfaces from the sensing element to the application, and supports a 1,2 V digital interface as well. The sensing element, which detects absolute pressure, consists of a suspended membrane manufactured using a special process developed by ST.

Analog hub sensing functionality is embedded into the IC which allows it to connect an analog input and convert it to a digital signal for embedded processing. In addition, an embedded Qvar (electric charge variation detection) channel can be enabled for sensing in applications such as water leakage detection, tap, double-tap, long-press, and left-right or right-left swipes.

The ILPS22QS is available in a full-mould, holed LGA package (HLGA). The package is holed to allow external pressure to reach the sensing element.

For more information contact Renaldo Fibiger, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9600, rfibiger@arrow.altech.co.za, www.altronarrow.com


