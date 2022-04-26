2- and 4-output fanout clock buffers

The PI6C49S1504T and PI6C4911502D from Diodes Incorporated are high-performance clock buffers that support up to 1,5 GHz clock frequencies with very low additive jitter.
The PI6C49S1504T is a four-output buffer with a user-selectable output signal format that supports LVPECL, LVDS and HCSL. Its input type is also selectable between two pairs of differential inputs or a crystal input.
The PI6C4911502D is a two-output LVPECL buffer with two integrated, individual, user-configurable dividers that offer scale-down clock signals to multiple destinations. Its input supports LVPECL, LVDS, CML and HCSL.
Both devices support 2,5/3,3 V power supplies with separate input and output supply voltages for level shifting. The PI6C49S1504T is available in the W-QFN5050-32 package and the PI6C4911502D is available in the W-QFN3030-16 package.
High-resolution magnetic position sensor TRX Electronics
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Featuring a 14-bit sensor array and analog front-end, the sensor uses a differential measurement method to compensate for external stray magnetic fields.
Read more...NFC/RFID demonstration kit Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The boards are powered through their USB connectors and are supported by downloadable schematics, BOM, Gerber files, drivers and firmware sources.
Read more...Absolute pressure sensor Altron Arrow
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The sensing element, which detects absolute pressure, consists of a suspended membrane manufactured using a special process developed by STMicroelectronics.
Read more...64 Mbit SuperFlash memory for space systems Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
Designers of spaceflight-qualified systems have a great need to reduce development time, cost and risk in their systems. Microchip Technology proposed the concept of starting with commercial off-the-shelf ...
Read more...Vienna rectifier reference design for PFC Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
The STDES-VRECTFD reference design is a complete solution for high-power, three-phase AC/DC rectifier applications based on the Vienna topology. It features full digital control through STMicroelectronics’ ...