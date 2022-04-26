2- and 4-output fanout clock buffers

The PI6C49S1504T and PI6C4911502D from Diodes Incorporated are high-performance clock buffers that support up to 1,5 GHz clock frequencies with very low additive jitter.

The PI6C49S1504T is a four-output buffer with a user-selectable output signal format that supports LVPECL, LVDS and HCSL. Its input type is also selectable between two pairs of differential inputs or a crystal input.

The PI6C4911502D is a two-output LVPECL buffer with two integrated, individual, user-configurable dividers that offer scale-down clock signals to multiple destinations. Its input supports LVPECL, LVDS, CML and HCSL.

Both devices support 2,5/3,3 V power supplies with separate input and output supply voltages for level shifting. The PI6C49S1504T is available in the W-QFN5050-32 package and the PI6C4911502D is available in the W-QFN3030-16 package.

For more information contact Andrew Athanasiou, Altron Arrow, +27 21 555 1884, aathanasiou@arrow.altech.co.za, www.altronarrow.com

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





