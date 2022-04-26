Wire-to-board connectors with 0,8 mm pitch

26 April 2022 Interconnection

Most industries are moving in the direction of downsizing PCBs and components to save space. To this end, Molex’ Zero-Hachi connector footprint is 40% smaller than other Molex 1,00 mm pitch wire-to-board products and has a reduced profile height of mm.

Customers need to be assured of a high level of electrical reliability to enjoy disruption-free performance when using their electronic devices. The connector’s dual-point contact design provides the needed contact wipe and reliability during mating. To afford efficiency in assembly and manufacturing processes, the easy-to-grip design adds to the ease of handling of the mated system by assembly operators.

An extensive array of circuit sizes (2 to 20 circuits) enables the extension of device functionality and features to meet advanced product development needs. By increasing circuit sizes and configuring signal pins to meet new product specifications and application requirements, makers of consumer, mobile, connected home and industrial devices can scale their development investments to meet market trends and needs.

Credit(s)

Electrocomp





