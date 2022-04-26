Wire-to-board connectors with 0,8 mm pitch

Most industries are moving in the direction of downsizing PCBs and components to save space. To this end, Molex’ Zero-Hachi connector footprint is 40% smaller than other Molex 1,00 mm pitch wire-to-board products and has a reduced profile height of mm.
Customers need to be assured of a high level of electrical reliability to enjoy disruption-free performance when using their electronic devices. The connector’s dual-point contact design provides the needed contact wipe and reliability during mating. To afford efficiency in assembly and manufacturing processes, the easy-to-grip design adds to the ease of handling of the mated system by assembly operators.
An extensive array of circuit sizes (2 to 20 circuits) enables the extension of device functionality and features to meet advanced product development needs. By increasing circuit sizes and configuring signal pins to meet new product specifications and application requirements, makers of consumer, mobile, connected home and industrial devices can scale their development investments to meet market trends and needs.
Regional edition of Degson catalogue Electrocomp
Technical Literature
Electrocomp has released a special regional edition of Degson’s short-form general catalogue. The 8-page catalogue summarises Degson’s range of PCB terminal blocks, DIN-rail terminal blocks, heavy-duty ...
Read more...Type-C connectors for USB 2.0 Electrocomp
Interconnection
The USB4105 Type-C USB 2.0 connectors from GCT (Global Connector Technology) offer a 5 A current rating, 100 MΩ insulation resistance and 3,31 mm profile. They feature 16 contacts with a top-mount position ...
Read more...Dual-port PoE++ transformer Electrocomp
Passive Components
Bourns’ Magnetics product division is introducing the new Model SM13143EL dual-port LAN 10/100/1000 Base-T PoE++ transformer for Ethernet applications. This part is IEEE 802.3bt Type 3 (also known as ...
Read more...Range of passive and active antennas Electrocomp
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Kyocera AVX’ antennas are available in standard and custom configurations, using a wide variety of materials to ease antenna integration and maximise performance. The company’s passive antennas boast ...
Read more...Hi-Rel flexible harnesses Hiconnex
Interconnection
Nicomatic has created a lighter, high-performance alternative to round cables and an ideal complement to its compact, lightweight CMM 220 connectors. Microflex cable accessories offer customers a robust ...
Read more...Surface-mount PCB pins Spectrum Concepts
Interconnection
Mill-Max is expanding its range of SMT pins with the introduction of three new series featuring the Sure-Hold grooved base design. Each pin has four channels machined into the SMT base, providing excellent ...
Read more...Double-row, fine-pitch ERNI connectors Actum Electronics
Interconnection
As a distributor of ERNI, manufacturer of compact and robust SMD connectors, Actum Group announced the addition of the MicroCon series. These are miniaturised, double-row, fine-pitch connectors with a ...