2 GHz to 18 GHz bandpass filter bank

The AM3215 from Atlanta Micro is a broadband, 8-way bandpass filter which offers a low 7,5 dB insertion loss and 17 dB return loss with high rejection. Each band delivers a bandwidth of 2 GHz over the full frequency range of 2 GHz up to 18 GHz.
Coming in a 9 mm quad-flat no-leads (QFN) package with internal 50 Ω matching, the AM3215 represents a compact PCB footprint and is ideally suited for low-SWaP applications.
2-way power divider RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The power divider is suitable for use in test and measurement, satcom, commercial, military and wireless communication applications.
Read more...5 GHz Wi-Fi front-end module RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
A key feature of the integrated logarithmic power detector is to enable power control across the entire power spectrum.
Read more...NFC/RFID demonstration kit Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The boards are powered through their USB connectors and are supported by downloadable schematics, BOM, Gerber files, drivers and firmware sources.
Read more...Automatic gain-controlled amplifier RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The device is designed for rugged military environments and can be customised with an optional time delay adjustment and phase modulation compression.
Read more...Fixed RF attenuators RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The parts are suitable for satellite comms, instrumentation, amplifier circuits, transmit/receive modules, up/down converters, radar and broadcast applications.
Read more...17-40 GHz wideband LNA RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Atlanta Micro’s new AM1144 is a wideband low-noise amplifier (LNA) that covers the 17 GHz to 40 GHz frequency range. Having a 12 dB gain with a low 3,5 dB noise figure, coupled with high output power, ...
Read more...17-40 GHz wideband LNA RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Atlanta Micro’s new AM1144 is a wideband low-noise amplifier (LNA) that covers the 17 GHz to 40 GHz frequency range. Having a 12 dB gain with a low 3,5 dB noise figure, coupled with high output power, ...