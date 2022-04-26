2 GHz to 18 GHz bandpass filter bank

26 April 2022 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The AM3215 from Atlanta Micro is a broadband, 8-way bandpass filter which offers a low 7,5 dB insertion loss and 17 dB return loss with high rejection. Each band delivers a bandwidth of 2 GHz over the full frequency range of 2 GHz up to 18 GHz.

Coming in a 9 mm quad-flat no-leads (QFN) package with internal 50 Ω matching, the AM3215 represents a compact PCB footprint and is ideally suited for low-SWaP applications.

For more information contact RFiber Solutions, www.rfibersolutions.com

RFiber Solutions





