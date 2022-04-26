SoC with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth LE support

ESP32 is a low-cost, low-power system-on-chip (SoC) series with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities, made by Espressif Systems, which has been engineered for mobile devices, wearable electronics and IoT applications. The recently announced ESP32-C2 model incorporates Wi-Fi 4 and Bluetooth 5 (LE), and was specifically developed to target simple high-volume, low-data-rate IoT applications such as smart plugs and smart lightbulbs.
The chip comes in a 4 mm square package with 272 KB of memory. It runs frameworks such as ESP-Jumpstart and ESP RainMaker, as well as ESP-IDF, which is Espressif’s open-source, real-time operating system for embedded IoT devices. This SoC also continues the tradition of Espressif’s strong security, having features such as secure boot and Flash encryption, while also providing a hardware chain of trust for any applications.
The enhanced RF performance of the ESP32-C2 allows the device to transmit 802.11n packets (72,2 Mbps) with 18 dBm of output power, and it can transmit at the full 20 dBm FCC limit for low data rates. This output power of 20 dBm is, however, also supported for some of the high data rates, which has the benefit of reducing transmission time and improving the overall connection quality.
