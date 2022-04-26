5 GHz Wi-Fi front-end module

26 April 2022 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Qorvo’s QPF4516B is a Wi-Fi 802.11ax front-end module (FEM) that operates from 5,15 to 5,95 GHz. It consists of a 5 GHz power amplifier (PA), regulator, single-pole two-throw switch, logarithmic power detector and a bypassable low-noise amplifier (LNA).

A key feature of the integrated logarithmic power detector is to enable power control across the entire power spectrum for applications which use higher-gain antennas or for end-users wanting to reduce device calibration time in production.

This FEM provides a Tx gain of 33 dB and has a P1dB of 31 dBm; and provides an Rx gain of 15 dB and a rejection of 30 dB for the 2,4 GHz band in the Rx path. The receive path is pinned out so external filtering can be added in the optimal position.

The QPF4516B requires a DC supply of 5 V and draws 23 mA of current in Rx mode. It is available in a RoHS-complaint surface-mount package that measures 5 x 3 mm and is suitable for use in access points, wireless routers, client equipment, customer premise equipment and IoT applications.

For more information contact Andrew Hutton, RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za

