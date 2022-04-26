NFC/RFID demonstration kit

The ST25DV64KC-DISCO is a demonstration kit to evaluate the features and capabilities of STMicroelectronics’ ST25DVxxKC devices. It is based on the NFC ST25DV64KC device, embedded on daughterboards using a Class 3 and 6 antenna and an STM32 processor driving a motherboard. Dedicated software stored in the Flash memory is provided.
The ST25DV64KC is a dynamic NFC/RFID tag IC with a dual interface and embedded 64 Kb EEPROM. It can be operated from an I2C interface, or by a 13,56 MHz RFID reader, or an NFC-enabled phone. The I2C interface uses a two-wire serial interface that behaves as a slave and consists of a bidirectional data line and a clock line. The RF protocol is compatible with ISO/IEC 15693 and NFC Forum Type 5 tag contactless interfaces.
The boards are powered through their USB connectors and are supported by downloadable schematics, BOM, Gerber files, drivers and firmware sources.
