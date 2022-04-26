Categories

NFC/RFID demonstration kit

26 April 2022 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The ST25DV64KC-DISCO is a demonstration kit to evaluate the features and capabilities of STMicroelectronics’ ST25DVxxKC devices. It is based on the NFC ST25DV64KC device, embedded on daughterboards using a Class 3 and 6 antenna and an STM32 processor driving a motherboard. Dedicated software stored in the Flash memory is provided.

The ST25DV64KC is a dynamic NFC/RFID tag IC with a dual interface and embedded 64 Kb EEPROM. It can be operated from an I2C interface, or by a 13,56 MHz RFID reader, or an NFC-enabled phone. The I2C interface uses a two-wire serial interface that behaves as a slave and consists of a bidirectional data line and a clock line. The RF protocol is compatible with ISO/IEC 15693 and NFC Forum Type 5 tag contactless interfaces.

The boards are powered through their USB connectors and are supported by downloadable schematics, BOM, Gerber files, drivers and firmware sources.

For more information contact Renaldo Fibiger, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9600, rfibiger@arrow.altech.co.za, www.altronarrow.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: info@arrow.altech.co.za
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


