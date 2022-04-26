Power device analyser

Keysight Technologies announced the new PD1550A advanced dynamic power device analyser, an advanced double-pulse tester (DPT) with enhanced capabilities that enable customers to test entire power modules quickly and easily.

Power modules are used in various applications such as electric vehicles (EV), solar power inverters, trains, home appliances and aircraft due to their ease of design, high energy density and reliability. New wide-bandgap (WBG) device-based power modules are now used by designers to take advantage of the device's fast-switching operation, reducing the size of the power electronics module and ensuring efficiency. However, WBG power modules also introduce test challenges that require new solutions to properly characterise these devices while eliminating failed prototypes and reducing design cycles.

The PD1550A expands beyond its predecessor PD1500A's capabilities to offer a complete integrated solution that tests entire power modules (up to 1360 V and 1000 A). As a result, automotive OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers and power converter designers can test faster and gain more insights into power module characteristics.

