5G modules for industrial and commercial IoT

26 April 2022 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The RG50xQ is a sub-6 GHz 5G IoT module by Quectel Wireless Solutions optimised for industrial and commercial IoT applications. It supports both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) modes, as well as Option 3x, 3a and Option 2 network architecture. Backward-compatibility with 4G and 3G networks including LTE Cat 20 is provided, and the module delivers maximum downlink rates of 2,5 Gbps and maximum uplink rates of 900 Mbps.

The RG50xQ LGA package measures just 41,0 x 44,0 x 2,75 mm, and comes in four variants to meet various geographical requirements. Qualcomm IZat location technology Gen9C Lite (GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou/Compass, Galileo and QZSS) is supported, and the integrated GNSS receiver simplifies product design and makes positioning capabilities quicker and more accurate.

A rich set of Internet protocols and industry-standard interfaces allow the RG50xQ to serve a wide range of IoT applications including business routers, home gateways, set-top boxes, industrial laptops, consumer laptops, industrial PDAs, rugged tablet PCs and digital signage.

For more information contact Gerrie van Heerden, iCorp Technologies, +27 11 781 2029, gerrie@icorptechnologies.co.za, www.icorptechnologies.co.za

