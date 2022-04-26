Categories

EBV Elektronik wins top distributor award

26 April 2022 News

EBV Elektronikhas been recognised by onsemi as its top distribution partner in EMEA during 2021. The annual awards honour the distributor in each region that led channel sales, grew market share, captured design wins, and scored highly on overall process excellence in an evolving semiconductor market.

During 2021, 64% of onsemi’s business resulted from its distribution partnerships. Jeff Thomson, senior vice president of global channel sales for onsemi, applauded these relationships, stating that “Each of these winners grew product sales, generated significant new business and effectively supported customer needs while demonstrating our company initiative of operational excellence.”

Thomas Staudinger, president at EBV Elektronik, said, “It speaks volumes that onsemi, a leader in intelligent power and sensing technologies, has chosen to work so closely with EBV Elektronik as their leading distribution partner in the EMEA region. It is a clear demonstration of our reputation, technical ability and global reach for us to win the Distribution Partner Award for 2021. We look forward to working closely with them in 2022.”

