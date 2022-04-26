Mouser to empower design engineers at Embedded World 2022
26 April 2022
News
Mouser Electronics will be exhibiting at Embedded World 2022 in Nuremberg, Germany, from 21 to 23 June 2022. Attendees can find the Mouser exhibit in Hall 4A, Booth 102.
Attendees can visit the Mouser Demo Pod to experience some of the latest technologies from Mouser’s manufacturing partners, including:
• Voice control for home automation using NXP’s SLN-ALEXA-IOT kit, a simple motor drive, and either voice commands or the Amazon Alexa app.
• People-counting for smart buildings using the EagleEye people-counting system from Analog Devices.
• Smart home environmental data monitoring using the Würth Elektronik Sensor Featherwing with Arduino Portenta H7 board, enabling rapid prototyping of smart home applications.
• Indoor air quality monitoring using the Microchip PIC-BLE development board and the Mikroe Air Quality 7 Click, a compact add-on board able to monitor volatile organic compounds and CO2 variations.
• Bluetooth Mesh lighting for a smart home using the Silicon Labs Thunderboard Sense 2 boards.
As part of the company’s continuous efforts to inspire innovation, Mouser’s booth will also feature a ’spin-to-win‘ game and prize draw. The ’spin-to-win‘ game will be making a welcome return to the Mouser booth in 2022, where all visitors to the booth are welcome to spin the wheel for a chance to win one of a host of gadgets, including a high-quality miniature multi-tool and various multimeter test equipment.
For the duration of Embedded World 2022, Mouser will also be offering free reusable water bottles, which can be refilled using the eco-friendly water station at the Mouser booth. Visitors to the booth will also have an opportunity to use the Customer Service Pod, where Mouser’s team will be on hand to introduce attendees to the latest services and tools on the company’s website.
For more information visit https://emea.info.mouser.com/embeddedworld-2022
Further reading:
EBV Elektronik wins top distributor award
EBV Electrolink
News
EBV Elektronik has been recognised by onsemi as its top distribution partner in the EMEA region during 2021.
Read more...
Google announces Africa developer scholarship
News
Google has announced an additional 30 000 Android and Google Cloud training scholarships for aspiring and professional developers
Read more...
RS to showcase IoT and Food Safe products at NAMPO Harvest Day
RS Components (SA)
News
Following a two-year hiatus, this year’s event will take place over five days as opposed to four, to accommodate Covid-19 restrictions.
Read more...
Mouser and Wevolver team up to expose university innovation
News
The programme aims to empower people to create and innovate by providing access to engineering knowledge through a variety of media, including blogs and podcasts.
Read more...
Arrow Electronics unveils new CEO
Altron Arrow
News
Sean Kerins has been picked to succeed Michael Long as president and chief executive officer effective 1 June 2022.
Read more...
Joburg Business School launches PHD in digital transformation
News
The Fourth Industrial Revolution is no longer an abstract concept – it is happening. Leaders will do well to incorporate its emerging technologies into their organisations.
Read more...
Record number of national standards published in 2021
News
The SABS sees the information contained in SANS as fundamental to optimising the country’s economic and industrial potential.
Read more...
Online dashboard for global semiconductor sales data
News
The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) launched a new Semiconductor Unit Sales Dashboard to provide regularly updated, publicly available sales data for a range of semiconductor products. Amid the ...
Read more...
Samsung bolstering investment in SA’s tech sector
News
Both globally and locally, there is clear consensus that investment in a country’s technological advancement is intrinsically linked to economic growth. In recognition of this philosophy, Samsung South ...
Read more...
Record-seeking sailboat uses Fischer Connectors for sensor data transmission
News Interconnection
The boat is setting out to reach a speed of 80 knots powered only by the wind, and thereby break the long-standing world sailing speed record of 65,45 knots.
Read more...