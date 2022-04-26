Mouser to empower design engineers at Embedded World 2022

26 April 2022 News

Mouser Electronics will be exhibiting at Embedded World 2022 in Nuremberg, Germany, from 21 to 23 June 2022. Attendees can find the Mouser exhibit in Hall 4A, Booth 102.

Attendees can visit the Mouser Demo Pod to experience some of the latest technologies from Mouser’s manufacturing partners, including:

• Voice control for home automation using NXP’s SLN-ALEXA-IOT kit, a simple motor drive, and either voice commands or the Amazon Alexa app.

• People-counting for smart buildings using the EagleEye people-counting system from Analog Devices.

• Smart home environmental data monitoring using the Würth Elektronik Sensor Featherwing with Arduino Portenta H7 board, enabling rapid prototyping of smart home applications.

• Indoor air quality monitoring using the Microchip PIC-BLE development board and the Mikroe Air Quality 7 Click, a compact add-on board able to monitor volatile organic compounds and CO2 variations.

• Bluetooth Mesh lighting for a smart home using the Silicon Labs Thunderboard Sense 2 boards.

As part of the company’s continuous efforts to inspire innovation, Mouser’s booth will also feature a ’spin-to-win‘ game and prize draw. The ’spin-to-win‘ game will be making a welcome return to the Mouser booth in 2022, where all visitors to the booth are welcome to spin the wheel for a chance to win one of a host of gadgets, including a high-quality miniature multi-tool and various multimeter test equipment.

For the duration of Embedded World 2022, Mouser will also be offering free reusable water bottles, which can be refilled using the eco-friendly water station at the Mouser booth. Visitors to the booth will also have an opportunity to use the Customer Service Pod, where Mouser’s team will be on hand to introduce attendees to the latest services and tools on the company’s website.

For more information visit https://emea.info.mouser.com/embeddedworld-2022





