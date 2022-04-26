Industrial MCU with gigabit time-sensitive networking

The newly announced i.MX RT1180 from NXP includes a gigabit time-sensitive networking (TSN) switch to enable real-time networking capable of handling both time-sensitive and industrial real-time communication via protocols such as Profinet, Ethernet/IP, EtherCAT, CC-Link IE Field and HSR. This helps it to bridge the gap between existing industrial networks and Industry 4.0 platforms.





This module is also the first crossover MCU to include an Edgelock secure enclave, a pre-configured and self-managed, on-die security subsystem that eases the complexity of implementing robust security intelligence for IIoT and smart manufacturing.

The main processor is an 800 MHz ARM Cortex-M7 with the security processing handled by a 240 MHz Cortex-M33 using ARM’s TrustZone, a system that provides a cost-effective methodology to isolate security-critical components in a system by physically separating the larger, more feature-rich operating system from a much smaller, secure operating system. This security system is backed by NXP’s Edgelock root-of-trust that manages secure boot, runtime attestation, trust provisioning, key management and tamper monitoring.

The i.MX RT1180 also provides up to five gigabit ports, including four ports on a Layer 2 TSN switch and one port on an end-point TSN controller. This allows the MCU to serve as a companion chip in industrial designs, offering seamless 1 Gbps direct communication between a host device and the companion without requiring an on-board PHY.

Designed for power efficiency, the MCU’s integrated power management IC helps enable the energy efficiency that is critical for many industrial applications while helping to reduce the board complexity. The i.MX RT1180 MCU operates in an extended temperature range of -40°C to 125°C, providing higher reliability for factory equipment running 24/7.

