Industrial MCU with gigabit time-sensitive networking

The newly announced i.MX RT1180 from NXP includes a gigabit time-sensitive networking (TSN) switch to enable real-time networking capable of handling both time-sensitive and industrial real-time communication via protocols such as Profinet, Ethernet/IP, EtherCAT, CC-Link IE Field and HSR. This helps it to bridge the gap between existing industrial networks and Industry 4.0 platforms.
This module is also the first crossover MCU to include an Edgelock secure enclave, a pre-configured and self-managed, on-die security subsystem that eases the complexity of implementing robust security intelligence for IIoT and smart manufacturing.
The main processor is an 800 MHz ARM Cortex-M7 with the security processing handled by a 240 MHz Cortex-M33 using ARM’s TrustZone, a system that provides a cost-effective methodology to isolate security-critical components in a system by physically separating the larger, more feature-rich operating system from a much smaller, secure operating system. This security system is backed by NXP’s Edgelock root-of-trust that manages secure boot, runtime attestation, trust provisioning, key management and tamper monitoring.
The i.MX RT1180 also provides up to five gigabit ports, including four ports on a Layer 2 TSN switch and one port on an end-point TSN controller. This allows the MCU to serve as a companion chip in industrial designs, offering seamless 1 Gbps direct communication between a host device and the companion without requiring an on-board PHY.
Designed for power efficiency, the MCU’s integrated power management IC helps enable the energy efficiency that is critical for many industrial applications while helping to reduce the board complexity. The i.MX RT1180 MCU operates in an extended temperature range of -40°C to 125°C, providing higher reliability for factory equipment running 24/7.
64 Mbit SuperFlash memory for space systems Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
Designers of spaceflight-qualified systems have a great need to reduce development time, cost and risk in their systems. Microchip Technology proposed the concept of starting with commercial off-the-shelf ...
Read more...Green laser diode for industrial applications Future Electronics
Opto-Electronics
ams OSRAM has introduced a green laser diode which is a brighter, more reliable and cost-competitive replacement for red lasers in applications such as levelling, scanning, biosciences and dot projection. ...
Read more...Green laser diode for industrial applications Future Electronics
Opto-Electronics
ams OSRAM has introduced a green laser diode which is a brighter, more reliable and cost-competitive replacement for red lasers in applications such as levelling, scanning, biosciences and dot projection. ...
Read more...Offline voice recognition module iCorp Technologies
DSP, Micros & Memory
AI-Thinker’s VB-01 is an offline voice recognition AI module featuring ultra-low cost, high reliability and strong versatility. Its speech recognition technology achieves a highly dependable wake-up ...
Read more...ST integrates brains into sensors to launch ‘Onlife Era’ STMicroelectronics
DSP, Micros & Memory Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
STMicroelectronics announced the launch of the seminal Intelligent Sensor Processing Unit (ISPU) that combines a digital signal processor (DSP) suited to run artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms and ...
Read more...MCU boasts innovative sensing, enhanced security Future Electronics
DSP, Micros & Memory
Enabled with Bluetooth Low Energy wireless connectivity, onsemi’s new low-power RSL15 microcontroller (MCU) addresses the growing demand of connected industrial applications for security without sacrificing ...
Read more...Fujitsu FRAM and ReRAM now available from Mouser TRX Electronics
DSP, Micros & Memory
Fujitsu Semiconductor Memory Solution’s ferroelectric random access memory (FRAM) and large-density resistive random access memory (ReRAM) products are now being distributed by Mouser Electronics.
Fujitsu ...