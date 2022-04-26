Categories

BLDC motor driver with integrated Hall sensor

26 April 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

The MP6652 is a single-phase brushless DC (BLDC) motor driver with integrated power MOSFETs and a Hall-effect sensor. The Monolithic Power Systems device drives a single-phase BLDC fan motor, with a 3 V to 18 V input voltage range.

The driver controls the rotational speed via a pulse-width modulation (PWM) signal on the PWM pin. It also features a built-in, configurable speed curve function that is ideal for cooling fan applications which require flexible speed curve control.

The MP6652 provides rotational speed detection on an open-drain output. It outputs a high or low voltage relative to the internal Hall comparator’s output, with higher speeds producing higher-frequency signals. Full protection features include input over-voltage protection (OVP), under-voltage lockout (UVLO) protection, locked rotor protection and thermal shutdown.

The MP6652 is available in TSOT23-6-SL and TSOT23-6-L packages.

For more information contact NuVision Electronics, +27 11 608 0144, gdeklerk@nuvisionelec.co.za, www.nuvisionelec.com


Tel: +27 11 608 0144
Fax: +27 11 608 4723
Email: calim@nuvisionelec.co.za
www: www.nuvisionelec.com
NuVision Electronics


