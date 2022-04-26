0,9-18 GHz miniature receiver module

26 April 2022 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The AM9018, by Atlanta Micro, is a miniature receiver module designed for high performance and low size, weight and power consumption (SWaP). This fully integrated heterodyne tuner module provides a high dynamic range coverage from 0,9 GHz to 18 GHz, and also provides a bypass path from 10 MHz to 6 GHz for direct spectrum capture. The module is able to be mechanically mounted to a host circuit board for use in multi-channel receiver applications.

Input limiter, sub-octave preselectors, pre-amplifiers, local oscillators, frequency converters, ADC driver amplifiers, power and control line filtering, a temperature sensor, and a control FPGA are included, as well as a calibration input port. The analog IF output frequency is centred at 2 GHz with a 1 GHz bandwidth.

Multiple tuner sets can be configured to work together for coherent operation and N-channel applications. Interfacing to the tuner is accomplished by simply providing an RF input, DC voltages, frequency reference, SPI control, and routing the IF output.

Atlanta Micro also offers a sister part to this module, the AM9030, which is a 0,9 GHz to 18 GHz transmitter module.

For more information contact Richard Finniss, RFiber Solutions, +27 82 654 3665 , sales@rfibersolutions.com, www.rfibersolutions.com

