Compact Bluetooth LE and Wi-Fi module

u-blox recently debuted the NORA-W10, a compact, standalone multi-radio module combining Bluetooth LE and Wi-Fi for demanding customer applications. The module targets applications in harsh industrial environments where reliable RF performance and small size are critical; as well as for medical equipment, smart city solutions, and warehouse and retail applications.
Combining Wi-Fi 4 (802.11b/g/n) and Bluetooth Low Energy 5.0 with a powerful open CPU for advanced customer applications, the NORA-W10 offers multiple antenna options with enhanced RF performance. Offering single-band 2,4 GHz Wi-Fi 4, this module targets lower-end Wi-Fi segments that do not require the higher performance of higher-priced Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6 modules. Even when communicating over Wi-Fi, the NORA-W10 can concurrently transmit data over Bluetooth low energy 5.0, which offers data rates up to 2 Mbps or, using Bluetooth Long Range, can increase signal propagation distances up to fourfold compared to standard Bluetooth LE.
The device offers built-in, high-capacity Flash memory and low power consumption. The compact module builds on the Espressif ES32-S3 chipset, which hosts a powerful dual-core MCU with artificial intelligence (AI) hardware acceleration capable of enabling speech and face recognition applications. It offers a wide range of hardware interfaces, including USB, CAN, SDIO, and display and camera interfaces.
The module’s dual-core Xtensa LX7 MCU is complemented by 8 MB of Flash memory, 512 Kb of RAM and a total of 38 programmable GPIOs. Advanced security features, including accelerated cryptographic Flash encryption capabilities and secure boot, allow the globally certified NORA-W10 to securely run sensitive applications in a trusted and isolated environment, without requiring any additional components.
