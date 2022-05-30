Compact Bluetooth LE and Wi-Fi module

30 May 2022 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

u-blox recently debuted the NORA-W10, a compact, standalone multi-radio module combining Bluetooth LE and Wi-Fi for demanding customer applications. The module targets applications in harsh industrial environments where reliable RF performance and small size are critical; as well as for medical equipment, smart city solutions, and warehouse and retail applications.

Combining Wi-Fi 4 (802.11b/g/n) and Bluetooth Low Energy 5.0 with a powerful open CPU for advanced customer applications, the NORA-W10 offers multiple antenna options with enhanced RF performance. Offering single-band 2,4 GHz Wi-Fi 4, this module targets lower-end Wi-Fi segments that do not require the higher performance of higher-priced Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6 modules. Even when communicating over Wi-Fi, the NORA-W10 can concurrently transmit data over Bluetooth low energy 5.0, which offers data rates up to 2 Mbps or, using Bluetooth Long Range, can increase signal propagation distances up to fourfold compared to standard Bluetooth LE.

The device offers built-in, high-capacity Flash memory and low power consumption. The compact module builds on the Espressif ES32-S3 chipset, which hosts a powerful dual-core MCU with artificial intelligence (AI) hardware acceleration capable of enabling speech and face recognition applications. It offers a wide range of hardware interfaces, including USB, CAN, SDIO, and display and camera interfaces.

The module’s dual-core Xtensa LX7 MCU is complemented by 8 MB of Flash memory, 512 Kb of RAM and a total of 38 programmable GPIOs. Advanced security features, including accelerated cryptographic Flash encryption capabilities and secure boot, allow the globally certified NORA-W10 to securely run sensitive applications in a trusted and isolated environment, without requiring any additional components.

For more information contact Andrew Hutton, RF Design, +27 21 555 8400 , andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za

Credit(s)

RF Design





