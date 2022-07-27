Categories

News



Actum Group leads in the interconnect industry

27 July 2022 News

Actum Group is a specialist importer and distributor of industrial and electronic products in Southern Africa. The world of Actum Group touches everything from agriculture and telecoms, to pharmaceutical and construction, to mining, oil and gas.

Actum Group is fanatically focused on quality and proudly represents only the very best international and local company and brands.


Actum Group has been proudly built through partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions of leading world-class companies like Actum Electronics, Dowson & Dobson Industrial, Peter Jones Electronic Equipment, Altico Static Control Solutions, Banding & Identification Solutions Africa and COMIR Industrial. The very best of those teams now all work together and continue to bring you the world’s leading quality products.

Actum Group was founded 18 years ago when entrepreneurs Greg Barron and Kevin Klaff decided to acquire the Actum Electronics business. The original business was founded in 1968 and grew over decades into a supplier of quality electronic components. Actum Electronics is now a leading distributor of quality electronic components, interconnect technology, EMI shielding and electronic packaging products in Southern Africa.

Some of the leading interconnect brands distributed by Actum Group are:

ERNI Connectivity

ERNI is a leading global manufacturer and worldwide supplier of a broad line of interconnects for a variety of industries. ERNI develops and manufactures high-quality connector solutions, cable housings and enclosures and cable assemblies for a broad spectrum of applications. Actum Electronics has been the exclusive partner to ERNI for over 40 years and continues to support the product through technical expertise and stockholding.

Rosenberger

Rosenberger is one of the leading manufacturers of high-frequency coaxial connectors in the world. Its product ranges include RF coaxial connectors, RF automotive connectors, testing and measurement solutions, high-speed data systems, fibre optics, cables and cable assemblies and RF cable connections for mobile radio stations. Actum Electronics has been a local distributor for Rosenberger since 1975.

Laird Performance Materials

Laird solves design issues through products such as EMI shielding, suppression or absorber materials, thermal interface materials, precision metals, and integrated, multi-functional solutions. Laird Performance Materials serves automotive, aerospace, medical, computing, data infrastructure, telecom, test and measurement, wearable devices, and gaming markets. Around the world, Laird protects billions of electronic devices from harmful heat, electromagnetic interference, or both, as well as adding to the structural integrity of those devices.

KVG Crystals and Oscillators

KVG is a German manufacturer of crystals and crystal products since 1946. KVG’s crystal products cover a variety of applications, such as telecommunication nets, mobile systems, and electronic measuring technology. These applications demand high precision, longevity, and reliable system availability. Products and partners include crystals, crystal oscillators, crystal filters, Taitien Electronics and Accubeat.

Actum Group believes that honesty and integrity are more important than ever when doing business on our developing continent. It knows that in a harsh economic climate and hard world, a company that cares, and has decades of experience, is a company that’s strong. Actum Group invests in relationships and want to make a real difference. Why choose anyone else?


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 608 3001
Fax: +27 11 608 1918
Email: [email protected]
www: www.actum.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Actum Electronics


