New power converter family from Traco

Traco Power has announced the release of their new TMR 12WI converter family. The TMR 12WI series is the latest family of isolated 12W DC/DC converter modules with regulated outputs and feature wide 4:1 input voltage ranges. The product offers a very high power density of 4,73 W/cm3 in an ultra-compact SIP-8 metal package occupying only 2,0 cm2 (0,3-square inch) of board space.
An excellent efficiency of up to 90% allows for an extended operating temperature range of –40 to 65°C without derating under natural convection conditions. Further features include remote on/off control, continuous short circuit protection and an I/O isolation voltage of 1600 V DC.
The very compact dimensions of these converters make them an ideal solution for many space-critical applications in communication equipment, instrumentation and industrial electronics.
The TRM 12WI series is available in three nominal input ranges of 12, 24 and 48 V DC, all with a number of single and dual output options. These devices are all hermetically sealed and will withstand washing processes.
The TRM 12WI series conform to the MIL-STD-810F standard.
