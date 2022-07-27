Categories

Power Electronics / Power Management



New power converter family from Traco

27 July 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

Traco Power has announced the release of their new TMR 12WI converter family. The TMR 12WI series is the latest family of isolated 12W DC/DC converter modules with regulated outputs and feature wide 4:1 input voltage ranges. The product offers a very high power density of 4,73 W/cm3 in an ultra-compact SIP-8 metal package occupying only 2,0 cm2 (0,3-square inch) of board space.

An excellent efficiency of up to 90% allows for an extended operating temperature range of –40 to 65°C without derating under natural convection conditions. Further features include remote on/off control, continuous short circuit protection and an I/O isolation voltage of 1600 V DC.

The very compact dimensions of these converters make them an ideal solution for many space-critical applications in communication equipment, instrumentation and industrial electronics.

The TRM 12WI series is available in three nominal input ranges of 12, 24 and 48 V DC, all with a number of single and dual output options. These devices are all hermetically sealed and will withstand washing processes.

The TRM 12WI series conform to the MIL-STD-810F standard.

For more information contact Conical Technologies, +27 66 231 1900, [email protected], www.conical.co.za


Tel: +27 66 231 1900
Email: [email protected]
www: www.conical.co.za
Conical Technologies


