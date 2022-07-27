u-blox antenna offers low-power solution

27 July 2022

u-blox has announced the u-blox SAM-M10Q antenna module, offering a best-in-class low-power positioning solution. Featuring an integrated antenna, the module offers product developers the easiest pathway to integrate u-blox M10 GNSS technology into their devices.

At the heart of the SAM-M10Q is the ultra-low-power u-blox M10 GNSS positioning engine, offering maximum position availability with concurrent reception of all four GNSS constellations (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BeiDou). As a result, users benefit from higher positioning accuracy and a faster position fix, even in weak signal environments such as urban canyons.

The module’s integrated wide-band antenna along with its SAW filter and low noise amplifier (LNA) architecture deliver proven superior out-of-band jamming immunity, providing robust performance when located near a cellular modem, a common issue in asset tracking and telematics devices.

Pin-to-pin compatibility with the u-blox’s previous antenna module, the SAM-M8Q, makes it easy for existing customers to upgrade their products to benefit from the advanced u-blox M10 GNSS technology. Designed as a surface-mount device, the antenna module’s compact size of 15,5 x 15,5 x 6,3 mm and simple interface, ensure easy integration into small end devices.

“With its built-in antenna, low power technology, and concurrent reception of all four GNSS constellations, the SAM-M10Q antenna module expands the existing u-blox M10 GNSS product portfolio, offering an excellent turnkey GNSS solution without the need for expertise in RF and antenna design,” says JunJun Lu, senior product manager, Product Center Positioning, at u-blox.

Typical applications include industrial tracking and telematics, automation and monitoring, and small UAVs.

