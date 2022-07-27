Traco TIB 240-EX ATEX certified power supply

27 July 2022 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

These din-rail products are certified to UL Hazloc Class 1/Div 2, and ATEX (EN 60079-0, EN 60079-7, EN 600079-15) for operation in hazardous locations and environments. They are well suited and qualified for use in the petrochemical industry where safety is critical. These convection-cooled power supplies have a -40 to 60°C full load operating temperature range. The TIB 240-EX can deliver 150% peak power for up to four seconds which is ideal for use in powering stepper motors, solenoids, or actuators.

The series has an important back-power immunity feature that helps protect against shut-down or malfunction with loads such as inductors and decelerating motors that can feed voltage back to the power supply. Outputs are radio-interference-suppressed to prevent radiation over long output lines, which reduces the common mode current to within acceptable limits of telecommunication ports.

The TIB 240-EX series operates with a high PF of up to 99% which also minimises inrush current. It has been designed to exacting high standards which provides it with a MTBF of greater than 1 million hours.

For more information contact Conical Technologies, +27 66 231 1900, [email protected], www.conical.co.za

Credit(s)

Conical Technologies





