Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Print this page printer friendly version

Traco TIB 240-EX ATEX certified power supply

27 July 2022 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

These din-rail products are certified to UL Hazloc Class 1/Div 2, and ATEX (EN 60079-0, EN 60079-7, EN 600079-15) for operation in hazardous locations and environments. They are well suited and qualified for use in the petrochemical industry where safety is critical. These convection-cooled power supplies have a -40 to 60°C full load operating temperature range. The TIB 240-EX can deliver 150% peak power for up to four seconds which is ideal for use in powering stepper motors, solenoids, or actuators.

The series has an important back-power immunity feature that helps protect against shut-down or malfunction with loads such as inductors and decelerating motors that can feed voltage back to the power supply. Outputs are radio-interference-suppressed to prevent radiation over long output lines, which reduces the common mode current to within acceptable limits of telecommunication ports.

The TIB 240-EX series operates with a high PF of up to 99% which also minimises inrush current. It has been designed to exacting high standards which provides it with a MTBF of greater than 1 million hours.

For more information contact Conical Technologies, +27 66 231 1900, [email protected], www.conical.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 66 231 1900
Email: [email protected]
www: www.conical.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Conical Technologies


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Flexible 4G/LTE PCB antenna
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The new 4G/LTE antenna from Taoglas is a flexible antenna operating over the frequency range from 698 MHz to 3 GHz, and which provides a peak gain of 5 dBi.

Read more...
Qorvo announces fully integrated UWB module
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Qorvo has announced the DWM3001C, a fully integrated ultra-wideband (UWB) module that enables robust UWB implementation in factory, warehouse, automation and safety systems.

Read more...
Earn helium when devices connect to your hotspot
Otto Wireless Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Otto Wireless Solutions has announced the A150000 RAK Hotspot Helium Miner v2 which earns helium when devices connect as well as for validating wireless coverage delivered by peers on the network.

Read more...
Connectivity for the future with new SIMCom modules
Otto Wireless Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
With the global phasing out of 2G, SIMCom’s new low-cost 4G modules are looking to future-proof your designs by replacing the older 2G modules.

Read more...
Cellular module with embedded SIM
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The SARA-R500E LTE-M module from u-blox has an embedded SIM and offers product developers an integrated, robust, and secure solution to connect IoT applications to the cellular network.

Read more...
5G-CARMEN project creates 600 km corridor
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The project has demonstrated the capability of autonomous vehicles to leverage the 5G cellular network to provide a multi-tenant platform with the goal of enabling self-driving cars.

Read more...
GNSS receiver module to extend runtime by 500%
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Antenova has announced the GNSSNOVA M20071 GNSS receiver module with power consumption reduced five-fold to enable smaller tracker designs, and trackers that could run five times longer.

Read more...
Wideband amplifiers operating from 35 to 95 GHz
Conical Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Mini-Circuits announced the expansion of lineup of connectorised high-frequency amplifiers to provide support even deeper into the e-band range.

Read more...
New power converter family from Traco
Conical Technologies Power Electronics / Power Management
Traco Power has announced the release of their new TMR 12WI converter family featuring isolated 12W DC/DC converter modules with regulated outputs.

Read more...
u-blox antenna offers low-power solution
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The u-blox SAM-M10Q antenna module is tailored to the needs of applications such as industrial tracking and telematics, automation and monitoring and small UAVs.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved