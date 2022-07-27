Traco TIB 240-EX ATEX certified power supply

These din-rail products are certified to UL Hazloc Class 1/Div 2, and ATEX (EN 60079-0, EN 60079-7, EN 600079-15) for operation in hazardous locations and environments. They are well suited and qualified for use in the petrochemical industry where safety is critical. These convection-cooled power supplies have a -40 to 60°C full load operating temperature range. The TIB 240-EX can deliver 150% peak power for up to four seconds which is ideal for use in powering stepper motors, solenoids, or actuators.
The series has an important back-power immunity feature that helps protect against shut-down or malfunction with loads such as inductors and decelerating motors that can feed voltage back to the power supply. Outputs are radio-interference-suppressed to prevent radiation over long output lines, which reduces the common mode current to within acceptable limits of telecommunication ports.
The TIB 240-EX series operates with a high PF of up to 99% which also minimises inrush current. It has been designed to exacting high standards which provides it with a MTBF of greater than 1 million hours.
Flexible 4G/LTE PCB antenna RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The new 4G/LTE antenna from Taoglas is a flexible antenna operating over the frequency range from 698 MHz to 3 GHz, and which provides a peak gain of 5 dBi.
Read more...Earn helium when devices connect to your hotspot Otto Wireless Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Otto Wireless Solutions has announced the A150000 RAK Hotspot Helium Miner v2 which earns helium when devices connect as well as for validating wireless coverage delivered by peers on the network.
Read more...Cellular module with embedded SIM RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The SARA-R500E LTE-M module from u-blox has an embedded SIM and offers product developers an integrated, robust, and secure solution to connect IoT applications to the cellular network.
Read more...5G-CARMEN project creates 600 km corridor
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The project has demonstrated the capability of autonomous vehicles to leverage the 5G cellular network to provide a multi-tenant platform with the goal of enabling self-driving cars.
Read more...GNSS receiver module to extend runtime by 500% iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Antenova has announced the GNSSNOVA M20071 GNSS receiver module with power consumption reduced five-fold to enable smaller tracker designs, and trackers that could run five times longer.
Read more...New power converter family from Traco Conical Technologies
Power Electronics / Power Management
Traco Power has announced the release of their new TMR 12WI converter family featuring isolated 12W DC/DC converter modules with regulated outputs.