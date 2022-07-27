New chip from ST ideal for use in a 3-phase motor controller

27 July 2022

STMicroelectronics’ new STSPIN32G4 is an integrated and flexible motor controller for driving three-phase brushless motors, helping designers choose the most suitable driving mode and at the same time reduce PCB area and overall bill of materials.

The STSPIN32G4 embeds a triple half-bridge gate driver able to drive power MOSFETs with a current capability of 1 A (sink and source). Three bootstrap diodes are also embedded in the package. The high- and low-side switches of the same half-bridge cannot be simultaneously driven high thanks to an integrated interlocking function.

The integrated MCU (STM32G431VBx3) is based on the 32-bit ARM Cortex-M4 core, operating at a frequency up to 170 MHz and featuring a single-precision floating-point unit (FPU), full set of DSP instructions and a memory protection unit (MPU), which enhances the application’s security.

