New chip from ST ideal for use in a 3-phase motor controller

STMicroelectronics’ new STSPIN32G4 is an integrated and flexible motor controller for driving three-phase brushless motors, helping designers choose the most suitable driving mode and at the same time reduce PCB area and overall bill of materials.
The STSPIN32G4 embeds a triple half-bridge gate driver able to drive power MOSFETs with a current capability of 1 A (sink and source). Three bootstrap diodes are also embedded in the package. The high- and low-side switches of the same half-bridge cannot be simultaneously driven high thanks to an integrated interlocking function.
The integrated MCU (STM32G431VBx3) is based on the 32-bit ARM Cortex-M4 core, operating at a frequency up to 170 MHz and featuring a single-precision floating-point unit (FPU), full set of DSP instructions and a memory protection unit (MPU), which enhances the application’s security.
1,5 A LDO linear regulator from TI Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
The TPS7A74 from Texas Instruments is a 1,5 A low-dropout linear regulator with programmable soft-start for a wide variety of applications.
New Espressif MCU embeds Wi-Fi 6 iCorp Technologies
DSP, Micros & Memory
Espressif Systems has introduced the ESP32-C5, their first dual-band 2,4 and 5 GHz Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 low-energy microcontroller unit.
Fully programmable motor controllers Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
The MOTIX IMD70xA programmable motor controllers from Infineon are now available in one package to power the next generation of battery-powered applications.
OMRON's latest MicroHAWK ultra-compact code reader Altron Arrow
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
OMRON expands the MicroHAWK range with the V440-F, a scanner ideal for reading multiple codes in a wide area as well as for applications over longer distances and with minuscule barcodes.