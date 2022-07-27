Multi-mode LTE Cat 4 module for global coverage

The LARA-L6004D from u-blox is a single- or multi-mode LTE Cat 4 module that provides global coverage. It has an uplink data rate of up to 50 Mbit/s and a downlink data rate of up to 150 Mbit/s. This compact LTE Cat 4 module supports 18 LTE bands plus 3G/2G fallback with 3GPP Release 10 compliance.
The module requires a nominal DC supply of 3,8 V and draws only 1,1 mA of current while in an idle state. For connectivity, the module includes 2x UART, 1x USB 2.0, 1x I2C and GPIO interfaces. GNSS is also integrated, making it useful in tracking applications.
It is available in a 100-pin LGA package that measures 24,0 x 26,0 x 2,6 mm and is designed for applications that require high data speed, seamless connectivity, superior coverage, low latency and streaming data. Applications include industrial gateways, routers, alarm panels, video surveillance, telematics, fleet management, connected health, and point-of-sale terminals.
Flexible 4G/LTE PCB antenna RF Design
The new 4G/LTE antenna from Taoglas is a flexible antenna operating over the frequency range from 698 MHz to 3 GHz, and which provides a peak gain of 5 dBi.
Read more...Earn helium when devices connect to your hotspot Otto Wireless Solutions
Otto Wireless Solutions has announced the A150000 RAK Hotspot Helium Miner v2 which earns helium when devices connect as well as for validating wireless coverage delivered by peers on the network.
Read more...Cellular module with embedded SIM RF Design
The SARA-R500E LTE-M module from u-blox has an embedded SIM and offers product developers an integrated, robust, and secure solution to connect IoT applications to the cellular network.
Read more...5G-CARMEN project creates 600 km corridor
The project has demonstrated the capability of autonomous vehicles to leverage the 5G cellular network to provide a multi-tenant platform with the goal of enabling self-driving cars.
Read more...GNSS receiver module to extend runtime by 500% iCorp Technologies
Antenova has announced the GNSSNOVA M20071 GNSS receiver module with power consumption reduced five-fold to enable smaller tracker designs, and trackers that could run five times longer.