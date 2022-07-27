Multi-mode LTE Cat 4 module for global coverage

27 July 2022 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The LARA-L6004D from u-blox is a single- or multi-mode LTE Cat 4 module that provides global coverage. It has an uplink data rate of up to 50 Mbit/s and a downlink data rate of up to 150 Mbit/s. This compact LTE Cat 4 module supports 18 LTE bands plus 3G/2G fallback with 3GPP Release 10 compliance.

The module requires a nominal DC supply of 3,8 V and draws only 1,1 mA of current while in an idle state. For connectivity, the module includes 2x UART, 1x USB 2.0, 1x I2C and GPIO interfaces. GNSS is also integrated, making it useful in tracking applications.

It is available in a 100-pin LGA package that measures 24,0 x 26,0 x 2,6 mm and is designed for applications that require high data speed, seamless connectivity, superior coverage, low latency and streaming data. Applications include industrial gateways, routers, alarm panels, video surveillance, telematics, fleet management, connected health, and point-of-sale terminals.

For more information contact Andrew Hutton, RF Design, +27 21 555 8400 , [email protected], www.rfdesign.co.za

Credit(s)

RF Design





