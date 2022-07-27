Categories

Programmable Bluetooth low-energy wireless SoC

27 July 2022

The BlueNRG-LPS is an ultra-low power programmable Bluetooth LE wireless SoC solution. It embeds STMicroelectronics’s state-of-the-art 2,4 GHz radio IPs, optimised for ultra-low-power consumption and excellent radio performance, for unparalleled battery lifetime. It is compliant with Bluetooth LE 5.3 addressing point-to-point connectivity and Bluetooth Mesh networking and allows large-scale device networks to be established in a reliable way. The BlueNRG-LPS is also suitable for 2,4 GHz proprietary radio wireless communication to address ultra-low latency applications. The SoC embeds an Arm Cortex-M0+ microcontroller that can operate up to 64 MHz and also the BlueNRG core co-processor (DMA based) for Bluetooth Low Energy timing critical operations.

The BlueNRG-LPS provides enhanced security hardware support by dedicated hardware functions: a true random number generator (RNG), 128-bit AES encryption security co-processor, public key accelerator (PKA), CRC calculation unit, 64-bit unique ID, and Flash memory read and write protection.

The BlueNRG-LPS can be configured to support standalone or network processor applications. In the first configuration, the BlueNRG-LPS operates as a single device in the application for managing both the application code and the Bluetooth Low Energy stack.

The SoC embeds a 12-bit ADC, allowing measurements of up to eight external sources and up to three internal sources, including battery monitoring and a temperature sensor. It has a low-power RTC and three general-purpose 16-bit timers.

Communication interfaces on the chip include 1x SPI/I2S, 1x LPUART, 1x USART supporting ISO 7816 (smartcard mode), IrDA and Modbus mode, 1x I2C supporting SMBus/PMBus.

The BlueNRG-LPS can operate in a temperature range of -40 to 105°C. Supply to the SoC is from 1,7 V to 3,6 V, and a comprehensive set of power-saving modes enables the design of low-power applications.

With direction finding part of the Bluetooth LE 5.3 core specification, this SoC is ideally suited to indoor location and movement detection.

For more information contact EBV Electrolink, +27 21 402 1940, [email protected], www.ebv.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 402 1940
Fax: +27 21 419 6256
Email: [email protected]
www: www.ebv.com
Articles: More information and articles about EBV Electrolink


