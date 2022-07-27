Programmable Bluetooth low-energy wireless SoC

The BlueNRG-LPS is an ultra-low power programmable Bluetooth LE wireless SoC solution. It embeds STMicroelectronics’s state-of-the-art 2,4 GHz radio IPs, optimised for ultra-low-power consumption and excellent radio performance, for unparalleled battery lifetime. It is compliant with Bluetooth LE 5.3 addressing point-to-point connectivity and Bluetooth Mesh networking and allows large-scale device networks to be established in a reliable way. The BlueNRG-LPS is also suitable for 2,4 GHz proprietary radio wireless communication to address ultra-low latency applications. The SoC embeds an Arm Cortex-M0+ microcontroller that can operate up to 64 MHz and also the BlueNRG core co-processor (DMA based) for Bluetooth Low Energy timing critical operations.
The BlueNRG-LPS provides enhanced security hardware support by dedicated hardware functions: a true random number generator (RNG), 128-bit AES encryption security co-processor, public key accelerator (PKA), CRC calculation unit, 64-bit unique ID, and Flash memory read and write protection.
The BlueNRG-LPS can be configured to support standalone or network processor applications. In the first configuration, the BlueNRG-LPS operates as a single device in the application for managing both the application code and the Bluetooth Low Energy stack.
The SoC embeds a 12-bit ADC, allowing measurements of up to eight external sources and up to three internal sources, including battery monitoring and a temperature sensor. It has a low-power RTC and three general-purpose 16-bit timers.
Communication interfaces on the chip include 1x SPI/I2S, 1x LPUART, 1x USART supporting ISO 7816 (smartcard mode), IrDA and Modbus mode, 1x I2C supporting SMBus/PMBus.
The BlueNRG-LPS can operate in a temperature range of -40 to 105°C. Supply to the SoC is from 1,7 V to 3,6 V, and a comprehensive set of power-saving modes enables the design of low-power applications.
With direction finding part of the Bluetooth LE 5.3 core specification, this SoC is ideally suited to indoor location and movement detection.
Flexible 4G/LTE PCB antenna RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The new 4G/LTE antenna from Taoglas is a flexible antenna operating over the frequency range from 698 MHz to 3 GHz, and which provides a peak gain of 5 dBi.
Read more...Earn helium when devices connect to your hotspot Otto Wireless Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Otto Wireless Solutions has announced the A150000 RAK Hotspot Helium Miner v2 which earns helium when devices connect as well as for validating wireless coverage delivered by peers on the network.
Read more...New high current through-hole inductors EBV Electrolink
Passive Components
Vishay has released a high current, through-hole inductor for use in high current and high temperature applications, DC/DC converters, high current differential chokes and inverters.
Read more...Cellular module with embedded SIM RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The SARA-R500E LTE-M module from u-blox has an embedded SIM and offers product developers an integrated, robust, and secure solution to connect IoT applications to the cellular network.
Read more...Samsung launches GDDR6 RAM module EBV Electrolink
Computer/Embedded Technology
The DRAM is capable of 24 Gbps processing speeds and will significantly advance the graphics performance of AI-based applications and high-performance computing.
Read more...5G-CARMEN project creates 600 km corridor
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The project has demonstrated the capability of autonomous vehicles to leverage the 5G cellular network to provide a multi-tenant platform with the goal of enabling self-driving cars.
Read more...GNSS receiver module to extend runtime by 500% iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Antenova has announced the GNSSNOVA M20071 GNSS receiver module with power consumption reduced five-fold to enable smaller tracker designs, and trackers that could run five times longer.