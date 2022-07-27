Categories

Bourns releases new series of power inductors

27 July 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

Bourns has released the SRN3015C series of semi-shielded power inductors. Constructed with a magnetic-silica coating to the perimeter of the inductor winding to provide effective shielding, these inductors release lower magnetic field radiation compared to non-shielded inductors. Although semi-shielded, these new inductors are lower priced than typical comparably-sized conventional ferrite shielded inductors.

Despite the fact that the form, fit and function of the SRN3015C series are not identical to the model SRN3015 inductors, the specifications of the model SRN3015C are likely to be substitutable for typical applications of the model SRN3015 series.

The inductors, which have a miniature size of only 3 x 3 x 1,3 mm, are available in an inductance range of 0,24 to 100 µH. They exhibit a heating current Irms of 0,4 to 5 A with a saturation current of 0,33 to 6  A. The range is suitable for use in temperatures ranging from -55 to 125°C.

The inductors are aimed for use in DC-to-DC converters and other power supply applications in consumer, industrial and telecommunications electronic systems.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 458 9000
Fax: +27 11 458 9034/5
Email: [email protected]
www: www.electrocomp.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Electrocomp


Further reading:

Real-time monitoring of solar power stations
Otto Wireless Solutions Power Electronics / Power Management
WLink’s 3G/4G routers remotely monitor and manage power stations in real-time and perform fault diagnosis, power prediction and a daily maintenance routine.

Read more...
Compact varistors offer surge capability of 6000 A
Electrocomp Circuit & System Protection
TDK has released the new EPCOS B72314S2* series of leaded disk varistors which cover a wide operating voltage range of 175 VRMS to 625 VRMS.

Read more...
1,5 A LDO linear regulator from TI
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
The TPS7A74 from Texas Instruments is a 1,5 A low-dropout linear regulator with programmable soft-start for a wide variety of applications.

Read more...
eFuse with transient overcurrent blanking timer
RS Components (SA) Power Electronics / Power Management
The TPS25981xx family of eFuses from Texas Instruments is a robust defence against overloads, short circuits, voltage surges and excessive inrush current.

Read more...
New low-cost 60 W PSU
Vepac Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
The new VCB60 series of 60 W PSUs from XP Power addresses the need for high-quality easy-to-use power solutions at attractive price points.

Read more...
New series of high-power pure sine wave inverters
Current Automation Power Electronics / Power Management
The NTS/NTU-2200/3200 series pure sine wave inverters by Meanwell now have the ability to use lithium batteries as well as lead acid as the DC power source.

Read more...
Fully programmable motor controllers
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
The MOTIX IMD70xA programmable motor controllers from Infineon are now available in one package to power the next generation of battery-powered applications.

Read more...
Short body USB-A with no compromise on performance
Electrocomp Interconnection
The all-new USB1125 connector from GCT with a minimal PCB footprint of just 13mm2 is 25% smaller than full-size equivalents.

Read more...
New power converter family from Traco
Conical Technologies Power Electronics / Power Management
Traco Power has announced the release of their new TMR 12WI converter family featuring isolated 12W DC/DC converter modules with regulated outputs.

Read more...
Bidirectional TransZorb transient voltage suppressors
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
The latest TransZorb transient voltage suppressors from Vishay are suitable for applications in the automotive, industrial and telecommunication spheres, including automotive load dump protection.

Read more...










