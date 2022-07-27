Bourns releases new series of power inductors

27 July 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

Bourns has released the SRN3015C series of semi-shielded power inductors. Constructed with a magnetic-silica coating to the perimeter of the inductor winding to provide effective shielding, these inductors release lower magnetic field radiation compared to non-shielded inductors. Although semi-shielded, these new inductors are lower priced than typical comparably-sized conventional ferrite shielded inductors.

Despite the fact that the form, fit and function of the SRN3015C series are not identical to the model SRN3015 inductors, the specifications of the model SRN3015C are likely to be substitutable for typical applications of the model SRN3015 series.

The inductors, which have a miniature size of only 3 x 3 x 1,3 mm, are available in an inductance range of 0,24 to 100 µH. They exhibit a heating current Irms of 0,4 to 5 A with a saturation current of 0,33 to 6 A. The range is suitable for use in temperatures ranging from -55 to 125°C.

The inductors are aimed for use in DC-to-DC converters and other power supply applications in consumer, industrial and telecommunications electronic systems.

