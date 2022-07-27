5G-CARMEN project creates 600 km corridor
27 July 2022
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The 5G-CARMEN project is a 5G-enabled 600 km stretch of roadway that links Bologna, Italy with Munich, Germany and traverses three countries. The objective of the project was to leverage on the mostrecent 5G advances to provide a multi-tenant platform that can support the automotive sector. The outcome is to deliver a safer, greener and more intelligent transportation system with the goal of enabling self-driving cars.
The project, a collaboration between TIM, Magenta and Deutsche Telekom and technology partners Nokia, Qualcomm, NEC and INWIT deployed 5G connectivity together with an edge computing infrastructure. An autonomous driving pilot that connected low latency, autonomous and assisted driving functions using the 5G mobile network was demonstrated.
Tests were not only conducted in each country, but also across the borders from Italy to Austria and then from Austria into Germany. This was to test not only the roaming capabilities but also the ability to provide handover on the 5G network.
Two Stellantis vehicles demonstrated the ability to perform cooperative lane manoeuvres and lane changes using connected, assisted and automated driving along the corridor and at the two border crossings. Cooperative manoeuvres are enabled by an extended perception of the vehicle, sharing speed and position of the vehicle itself and of the other vehicles, that are monitored by the on-board sensors. Data sharing between the surrounding vehicles took place via the 5G cellular network as well as direct communication when vehicles were in range of each other.
The results of this pilot project show that autonomous driving technology together with monitoring and communication via a 5G network is available and could be implemented in the near future in areas where 5G infrastructure is available.
Further reading:
Earn helium when devices connect to your hotspot
Otto Wireless Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Otto Wireless Solutions has announced the A150000 RAK Hotspot Helium Miner v2 which earns helium when devices connect as well as for validating wireless coverage delivered by peers on the network.
Read more...
Connectivity for the future with new SIMCom modules
Otto Wireless Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
With the global phasing out of 2G, SIMCom’s new low-cost 4G modules are looking to future-proof your designs by replacing the older 2G modules.
Read more...
Cellular module with embedded SIM
RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The SARA-R500E LTE-M module from u-blox has an embedded SIM and offers product developers an integrated, robust, and secure solution to connect IoT applications to the cellular network.
Read more...
GNSS receiver module to extend runtime by 500%
iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Antenova has announced the GNSSNOVA M20071 GNSS receiver module with power consumption reduced five-fold to enable smaller tracker designs, and trackers that could run five times longer.
Read more...
Wideband amplifiers operating from 35 to 95 GHz
Conical Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Mini-Circuits announced the expansion of lineup of connectorised high-frequency amplifiers to provide support even deeper into the e-band range.
Read more...
u-blox antenna offers low-power solution
RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The u-blox SAM-M10Q antenna module is tailored to the needs of applications such as industrial tracking and telematics, automation and monitoring and small UAVs.
Read more...
Traco TIB 240-EX ATEX certified power supply
Conical Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The u-blox SAM-M10Q antenna module is tailored to the needs of applications such as industrial tracking and telematics, automation and monitoring and small UAVs.
Read more...
Multi-mode LTE Cat 4 module for global coverage
RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The LARA-L6004D module supports 18 LTE bands plus 3G/2G fallback, and has an uplink data rate of up to 50 Mbit/s and a downlink data rate of up to 150 Mbit/s.
Read more...
Programmable Bluetooth low-energy wireless SoC
EBV Electrolink
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The next-gen BlueNRG-LPS SoC, a Bluetooth low-energy 5.3 enabled device, can precisely estimate movement and location with centimetre accuracy.
Read more...
Digitally tuneable bandpass filter bank
RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AM3163 is a miniature digitally tuneable bandpass filter bank covering the 2,0 to 18 GHz frequency range, housed in a 6 mm plastic QFN package.
Read more...