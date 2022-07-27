5G-CARMEN project creates 600 km corridor

27 July 2022 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The 5G-CARMEN project is a 5G-enabled 600 km stretch of roadway that links Bologna, Italy with Munich, Germany and traverses three countries. The objective of the project was to leverage on the mostrecent 5G advances to provide a multi-tenant platform that can support the automotive sector. The outcome is to deliver a safer, greener and more intelligent transportation system with the goal of enabling self-driving cars.

The project, a collaboration between TIM, Magenta and Deutsche Telekom and technology partners Nokia, Qualcomm, NEC and INWIT deployed 5G connectivity together with an edge computing infrastructure. An autonomous driving pilot that connected low latency, autonomous and assisted driving functions using the 5G mobile network was demonstrated.

Tests were not only conducted in each country, but also across the borders from Italy to Austria and then from Austria into Germany. This was to test not only the roaming capabilities but also the ability to provide handover on the 5G network.

Two Stellantis vehicles demonstrated the ability to perform cooperative lane manoeuvres and lane changes using connected, assisted and automated driving along the corridor and at the two border crossings. Cooperative manoeuvres are enabled by an extended perception of the vehicle, sharing speed and position of the vehicle itself and of the other vehicles, that are monitored by the on-board sensors. Data sharing between the surrounding vehicles took place via the 5G cellular network as well as direct communication when vehicles were in range of each other.

The results of this pilot project show that autonomous driving technology together with monitoring and communication via a 5G network is available and could be implemented in the near future in areas where 5G infrastructure is available.





