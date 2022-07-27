Categories

Automotive motion sensor with embedded ML core

27 July 2022 DSP, Micros & Memory

The ASM330LHHX is a system-in-package by STMicroelectronics featuring a 3-axis digital accelerometer and a 3-axis digital gyroscope with an extended temperature range up to 105°C/ The SiP has been designed to address automotive non-safety applications.

ST’s family of MEMS sensor modules leverages the robust and mature manufacturing processes already used for the production of micromachined accelerometers and gyroscopes to serve both the automotive and consumer markets. The ASM330LHHX is AEC-Q100 compliant and industrialised through a dedicated MEMS production flow to meet automotive reliability standards. All the parts are fully tested with respect to temperature to ensure the highest quality level.

The sensing elements are manufactured using ST’s proprietary micromachining processes, while the IC interfaces are developed using CMOS technology that allows the design of a dedicated circuit which is trimmed to better match the characteristics of the sensing element.

The ASM330LHHX has a full-scale acceleration range of ±2/±4/±8/±16 g and a wide angular rate range of ±125/±250/±500/±1000/±2000/±4000 dps that enables its usage in a broad range of automotive applications.

The device supports dual operating modes: either high-performance mode or low-power mode.

All the design aspects of the ASM330LHHX have been optimised to reach superior output stability, extremely low noise, and full data synchronisation to the benefit of sensor-assisted applications like dead reckoning and sensor fusion.


