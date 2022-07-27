Automotive motion sensor with embedded ML core

The ASM330LHHX is a system-in-package by STMicroelectronics featuring a 3-axis digital accelerometer and a 3-axis digital gyroscope with an extended temperature range up to 105°C/ The SiP has been designed to address automotive non-safety applications.
ST’s family of MEMS sensor modules leverages the robust and mature manufacturing processes already used for the production of micromachined accelerometers and gyroscopes to serve both the automotive and consumer markets. The ASM330LHHX is AEC-Q100 compliant and industrialised through a dedicated MEMS production flow to meet automotive reliability standards. All the parts are fully tested with respect to temperature to ensure the highest quality level.
The sensing elements are manufactured using ST’s proprietary micromachining processes, while the IC interfaces are developed using CMOS technology that allows the design of a dedicated circuit which is trimmed to better match the characteristics of the sensing element.
The ASM330LHHX has a full-scale acceleration range of ±2/±4/±8/±16 g and a wide angular rate range of ±125/±250/±500/±1000/±2000/±4000 dps that enables its usage in a broad range of automotive applications.
The device supports dual operating modes: either high-performance mode or low-power mode.
All the design aspects of the ASM330LHHX have been optimised to reach superior output stability, extremely low noise, and full data synchronisation to the benefit of sensor-assisted applications like dead reckoning and sensor fusion.
Read more...1,5 A LDO linear regulator from TI Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
The TPS7A74 from Texas Instruments is a 1,5 A low-dropout linear regulator with programmable soft-start for a wide variety of applications.
Read more...New Espressif MCU embeds Wi-Fi 6 iCorp Technologies
DSP, Micros & Memory
Espressif Systems has introduced the ESP32-C5, their first dual-band 2,4 and 5 GHz Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 low-energy microcontroller unit.
Read more...Fully programmable motor controllers Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
The MOTIX IMD70xA programmable motor controllers from Infineon are now available in one package to power the next generation of battery-powered applications.
Read more...OMRON’s latest MicroHAWK ultra-compact code reader Altron Arrow
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
OMRON expands the MicroHAWK range with the V440-F, a scanner ideal for reading multiple codes in a wide area as well as for applications over longer distances and with minuscule barcodes.