New series of high-power pure sine wave inverters

The NTS/NTU-2200/3200 series inverters by Meanwell are newly released AC/DC inverters to complement the TS series of inverters already available, with one major upgrade. The new inverters have the ability to not only use lead acid batteries but can now use lithium-based batteries as the DC power source.
The two new models have a power rating of 2200/3200 W respectively with a peak output of 4400/6400 W. The series has a pure sine wave output of 220/230/240 V AC with a total harmonic distortion of less than 3%. DC input to the inverters is in the range of 10 to 16,5 V, 20 to 33 V or 40 to 66 V, allowing different configurations of batteries to be used.
The NTU series has AC bypass backup built in allowing it to act as a true UPS with automatic changeover should AC power fail. Both models have an efficiency of 89 to 93% and an increased temperature rating of -25 to 70°C over the previous NT series. Remote on/off control is provided for both the NTS and NTU models.
Input protection includes reverse polarity, under-voltage, over-voltage and low-voltage disconnection, while protection on the AC output includes short-circuit, overload and over-temperature. The inverters are protected against moisture, dust and dirt.
These new models are suitable for use in home and office applications, car, yacht or other remote applications without an AC power grid or mobile AC power supply. Used as a UPS they can power security equipment, TV sets, computer equipment, audio equipment, lighting, mobile medical carts and many other home or industrial applications.
