DSP, Micros & Memory



ST develops new serial EEPROM class

27 July 2022 DSP, Micros & Memory

STMicroelectronics has developed a new class of serial EEPROM, a 32-Mbit page-erasable memory. The architecture provides designers with the ability to mix flexible data storage with firmware management in the same device.

Serial page EEPROM combines ST’s patented e-STM 40 nm non-volatile memory (NVM) cell technology with a new smart page architecture which brings together the benefits of high memory density with byte flexibility and high endurance for data logging applications. This simplified memory integration offers simplified software development and high reliability.

The serial page EEPROM offers a non-volatile memory solution that is less expensive than ferroelectric RAM (FRAM) while offering lower power consumption. The devices are suitable for implementing non-volatile memory in system designs for applications such as industrial IoT, wearables, healthcare and medical devices, smart meters and 5G modules.


