Fully programmable motor controllers

27 July 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

Infineon’s MOTIX IMD700A and IMD701A are the latest fully programmable motor controllers which integrate the XMC1404 microcontroller with the MOTIX 6EDL7141 three-phase gate driver IC. This combined package enables the development of next-generation battery-operated products using brushless DC (BLDC) or permanent magnet synchronous (PMSM) motors.

The XMC1404 ARM Cortex-M0 based microcontroller incorporates dedicated features to improve motor drives control. A hardware math co-processor clocked at

96 MHz enhances calculations including division and trigonometric functions commonly used in field-oriented control of PMSM. Additionally, XMC1404 inherits most of the high-end peripherals found in the XMC4000 family including PWM timers, position interface and serial communication modules including CAN.

The integrated three-phase gate driver (6EDL7141) is also designed for maximum flexibility. With configurable gate drive sink and source currents up to 1,5 A, it can drive a wide range of MOSFETs effectively to minimise losses and increase efficiency. It has adjustable gate driver supply voltage setting between 7, 10, 12 and 15 V even when the battery voltage is low, thanks to built-in high and low side charge pumps.

Besides the microcontroller and gate driver, a precision power supply as well as current shunt amplifiers are also included in the integrated package, making much of the peripheral circuitry no longer necessary. This allows a reduction in PCB space, increased power density and improved packaging possibilities.

Target applications for these new motor controllers include professional cordless power tools, electric gardening products, e-bikes and automated guided vehicles.

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





