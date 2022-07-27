Categories

Interconnection



Short body USB-A with no compromise on performance

27 July 2022 Interconnection

To meet increasing demand for compact designs, GCT has launched the USB1125, a short body style USB-A connector with a minimal PCB footprint of just 13 mm2.

USB-A is a versatile option for a wide range of applications and the all new USB1125 connector from GCT is 25% smaller than full-size equivalents. Despite a shell depth of just 10 mm there is no compromise on performance. The connector is rated to 5000 mating cycles whilst the operating standard is typically 1500 cycles for USB-A connectors. The component has a current rating of 1,5 A and can operate in a temperature range of -30 to 85°C.

“The tried and tested USB-A connector is just as popular today as when it was launched over 20 years ago,” comments Paul Hulatt, GCT product manager. “Given how long USB-A has been in the market, we continue to innovate with distinctive features for this original USB form factor. In addition to the USB1125 with a shorter body length, we also have ultra-high mating cycle variants such as the USB1086, providing engineers with greater flexibility when it comes to USB connectivity options.”


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 458 9000
Fax: +27 11 458 9034/5
Email: [email protected]
www: www.electrocomp.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Electrocomp


Further reading:

Compact varistors offer surge capability of 6000 A
Electrocomp Circuit & System Protection
TDK has released the new EPCOS B72314S2* series of leaded disk varistors which cover a wide operating voltage range of 175 VRMS to 625 VRMS.

Read more...
High-speed high-density connectors from Withwave
RFiber Solutions Interconnection
The high-speed high density open pin field array connectors have excellent higher bandwidth applications and are capable of data throughput of up to 112 Gbps.

Read more...
Build a high-speed board-to-board mated set in under a minute
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
The latest implementation of Samtec’s Solutionator now covers the high-speed board-to-board products with the High-Speed Board-to-Board Solutionator to present a full mated set solution.

Read more...
Low-PIM cable assembly application considerations
RF Design Interconnection
Given the diverse range of applications for coaxial cable assemblies, these cables are not one-size-fits-all. This article discusses three main types, low-PIM, low-loss, and phase-stable coaxial cable assemblies.

Read more...
Bourns releases new series of power inductors
Electrocomp Power Electronics / Power Management
Constructed with a magnetic-silica coating to the perimeter of the inductor winding to provide effective shielding, these inductors release lower magnetic field radiation compared to non-shielded inductors.

Read more...
The new VITA 90 landing page
Interconnection
Samtec has launched its new landing page for the small form factor VITA 90 standard comprising rugged modules with a focus on size, weight and power.

Read more...
The new VITA 90 landing page
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
Samtec has launched its new landing page for the small form factor VITA 90 standard comprising rugged modules with a focus on size, weight and power.

Read more...
New precision standoffs for ultra-rugged applications
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
Samtec has launched its new precision PCB standoffs used to either separate printed circuit boards, or to create space between the PCB and the mounting chassis.

Read more...
IP68 sealed enclosures from Hammond Manufacturing
Electrocomp Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Hammond Manufacturing has introduced the 1551W series, IP68 sealed versions of its popular 1551 miniature enclosure family, in five initial sizes.

Read more...
New series of power ribbon wire-wound resistors
Electrocomp Power Electronics / Power Management
This QL/QRZG series of high-power resistors have a high-power load up to 2500 W and are suitable for applications such as industrial braking, EV battery packs and charging stations.

Read more...










