Short body USB-A with no compromise on performance

To meet increasing demand for compact designs, GCT has launched the USB1125, a short body style USB-A connector with a minimal PCB footprint of just 13 mm2.
USB-A is a versatile option for a wide range of applications and the all new USB1125 connector from GCT is 25% smaller than full-size equivalents. Despite a shell depth of just 10 mm there is no compromise on performance. The connector is rated to 5000 mating cycles whilst the operating standard is typically 1500 cycles for USB-A connectors. The component has a current rating of 1,5 A and can operate in a temperature range of -30 to 85°C.
“The tried and tested USB-A connector is just as popular today as when it was launched over 20 years ago,” comments Paul Hulatt, GCT product manager. “Given how long USB-A has been in the market, we continue to innovate with distinctive features for this original USB form factor. In addition to the USB1125 with a shorter body length, we also have ultra-high mating cycle variants such as the USB1086, providing engineers with greater flexibility when it comes to USB connectivity options.”
