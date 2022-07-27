Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Print this page printer friendly version

Wideband amplifiers operating from 35 to 95 GHz

27 July 2022 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Mini-Circuits announced the expansion of their lineup of connectorised high-frequency amplifiers to provide support even deeper into the e-band range.

The ZVA series is a family of coaxial wideband and flat-gain amplifiers operating from 35 to 95 GHz. This series has expanded with four new models covering the following frequency ranges:

• ZVA-50953X+ covering 45 to 95 GHz.

• ZVA-71863HP+ covering 71 to 86 GHz.

• ZVA-71863LNX+ LNA covering 71 to 86 GHz.

• ZVA-35703+ covering 35 to 71 GHz.

These models have a typical gain of between 17 and 37 dB and all four models operate over a positive supply range of 10 to 15 V. Internal DC/DC conversion circuitry maintains constant efficiency over the full input voltage range. The amplifiers incorporate several DC-protection features such as over-voltage, reverse voltage and in-rush current to protect from damage in case of unexpected spikes in voltage during operation.

The ZVA-series are fitted with 1 mm female connectors and are well suited for automotive radar sensing, 5G FR2 millimetre wave communications, aerospace/defence solutions and test and measurement applications.

For more information contact Conical Technologies, +27 66 231 1900, [email protected], www.conical.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 66 231 1900
Email: [email protected]
www: www.conical.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Conical Technologies


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Earn helium when devices connect to your hotspot
Otto Wireless Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Otto Wireless Solutions has announced the A150000 RAK Hotspot Helium Miner v2 which earns helium when devices connect as well as for validating wireless coverage delivered by peers on the network.

Read more...
Connectivity for the future with new SIMCom modules
Otto Wireless Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
With the global phasing out of 2G, SIMCom’s new low-cost 4G modules are looking to future-proof your designs by replacing the older 2G modules.

Read more...
Cellular module with embedded SIM
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The SARA-R500E LTE-M module from u-blox has an embedded SIM and offers product developers an integrated, robust, and secure solution to connect IoT applications to the cellular network.

Read more...
5G-CARMEN project creates 600 km corridor
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The project has demonstrated the capability of autonomous vehicles to leverage the 5G cellular network to provide a multi-tenant platform with the goal of enabling self-driving cars.

Read more...
GNSS receiver module to extend runtime by 500%
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Antenova has announced the GNSSNOVA M20071 GNSS receiver module with power consumption reduced five-fold to enable smaller tracker designs, and trackers that could run five times longer.

Read more...
New power converter family from Traco
Conical Technologies Power Electronics / Power Management
Traco Power has announced the release of their new TMR 12WI converter family featuring isolated 12W DC/DC converter modules with regulated outputs.

Read more...
u-blox antenna offers low-power solution
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The u-blox SAM-M10Q antenna module is tailored to the needs of applications such as industrial tracking and telematics, automation and monitoring and small UAVs.

Read more...
Traco TIB 240-EX ATEX certified power supply
Conical Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The u-blox SAM-M10Q antenna module is tailored to the needs of applications such as industrial tracking and telematics, automation and monitoring and small UAVs.

Read more...
Multi-mode LTE Cat 4 module for global coverage
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The LARA-L6004D module supports 18 LTE bands plus 3G/2G fallback, and has an uplink data rate of up to 50 Mbit/s and a downlink data rate of up to 150 Mbit/s.

Read more...
Programmable Bluetooth low-energy wireless SoC
EBV Electrolink Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The next-gen BlueNRG-LPS SoC, a Bluetooth low-energy 5.3 enabled device, can precisely estimate movement and location with centimetre accuracy.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved