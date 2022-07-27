Wideband amplifiers operating from 35 to 95 GHz

27 July 2022 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Mini-Circuits announced the expansion of their lineup of connectorised high-frequency amplifiers to provide support even deeper into the e-band range.

The ZVA series is a family of coaxial wideband and flat-gain amplifiers operating from 35 to 95 GHz. This series has expanded with four new models covering the following frequency ranges:

• ZVA-50953X+ covering 45 to 95 GHz.

• ZVA-71863HP+ covering 71 to 86 GHz.

• ZVA-71863LNX+ LNA covering 71 to 86 GHz.

• ZVA-35703+ covering 35 to 71 GHz.

These models have a typical gain of between 17 and 37 dB and all four models operate over a positive supply range of 10 to 15 V. Internal DC/DC conversion circuitry maintains constant efficiency over the full input voltage range. The amplifiers incorporate several DC-protection features such as over-voltage, reverse voltage and in-rush current to protect from damage in case of unexpected spikes in voltage during operation.

The ZVA-series are fitted with 1 mm female connectors and are well suited for automotive radar sensing, 5G FR2 millimetre wave communications, aerospace/defence solutions and test and measurement applications.

For more information contact Conical Technologies, +27 66 231 1900, [email protected], www.conical.co.za

Credit(s)

Conical Technologies





