Electronics news digest

27 July 2022 Electronic News Digest News

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) has announced global semiconductor industry sales were $51,8 billion in the month of May 2022, an increase of 18,0% over the May 2021 total of $43,9 billion and 1,8% more than the April 2022 total of $50,9 billion. “Global demand for semiconductors remained high in May, with year-to-year sales increasing strongly across all major regional markets and product categories,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “Continuing high demand for semiconductors will necessitate more chip research, design, and manufacturing in the years ahead.” Sales were up compared to April 2021 in the Americas (36,9%), Japan (19,8%), Europe (16,1%), Asia Pacific/All Other (15,8%), and China (9,1%). Month-to-month sales increased in Japan (3,9%), the Americas (2,9%), China (1,7%), and Asia Pacific/All Other (1,1%), but fell slightly in Europe (-0,7%).

The next generation advanced batteries market in the US is estimated at $72,9 million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 33,96% share in the global market. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of $367,6 million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 71,8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 50,7% and 57,4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 57% CAGR while the rest of the European market will reach $571,3 million by the close of the analysis period.

Companies

The ebm-papst Group achieved record sales and closed the 2021/22 financial year with sales of €2,288 billion. In a difficult market environment, characterised by COVID-19, global political uncertainties and material bottlenecks, the company realised a 9,9% increase. Compared to the previous year which saw sales of €2,082 billion, this represents an increase of €206 million. During this period the number of employees grew by 283 to a total of 14778 worldwide.

Avnet Abacus, a regional business unit of Avnet, announced it is the exclusive winner of TDK’s European distribution gold award in the international volume distribution category. Avnet Abacus is now an authorised TDK distributor throughout Europe and offers TDK’s broad range of passive electronic components, including multilayer ceramic capacitors as well as aluminium electrolytic and film capacitors, ferrites and inductors, high-frequency components and modules, piezo and protection devices and sensors.

Altron Arrow recently signed a new distribution agreement with Fibocom, a provider of IoT wireless communication modules and solutions, advancing its commitment to providing best-practice solutions for the IoT industry. The distribution partnership with Altron Arrow expands Fibocom’s footprint in the Africa market, allowing it to offer class-leading wireless modules as well as one-stop service to the verticals. The strategic addition of the Fibocom products to Altron Arrow’s extensive range further enhances their cellular connectivity offerings, making the benefits of innovation more accessible to all.

Samsung Electronics has announced that it has started initial production of its 3 nm process applying Gate-All-Around (GAA) transistor technology. The GAA technology promises a 45% lower power usage, 23% improved performance and 16% smaller surface area compared to its 5 nm technology. Samsung’s proprietary technology utilises nanosheets with wider channels, which allow higher performance and greater energy efficiency compared to GAA technologies using nanowires with narrower channels. Utilising the 3 nm GAA technology, Samsung will be able to adjust the channel width of the nanosheet in order to optimise power usage and performance to meet various customer needs.

Ericsson, French aerospace company Thales, and wireless technology innovator Qualcomm Technologies are planning to take 5G out of this world and across a network of Earth-orbiting satellites. After having each conducted detailed research, which included multiple studies and simulations, the parties plan to enter testing and validation of 5G non-terrestrial networks (5G NTN). The result could effectively mean that future 5G enabled devices could use 5G connectivity anywhere on Earth and provide complete global coverage for wideband data services and would potentially be a game-changer for personal and automotive communication in remote areas.


