27 July 2022
IFA Berlin
2-6 September
Berlin, Germany
This event aims to present the latest products and innovations in the commercial electronics industry. It will offer a comprehensive overview of the international market and is a meeting place for key retailers, buyers and experts alike. This year, in addition to the regular congress, there will be a live stream of various sessions.
Register at https://b2b.ifa-berlin.com/en/
Electra Mining Africa
5-9 September
Johannesburg Expo Centre, South Africa
Electra Mining Africa is a showcase of new technologies, cutting-edge products and ground-breaking machinery and equipment across the mining, industrial, electrical, automation and power engineering industries. It is specifically designed to bring together equipment producers, traders, service and product suppliers and consumers.
Register at https://www.electramining.co.za/
CIOE 2022
China International Optoelectronic Expo
7-9 September
Shenzhen World Exhibition and
Convention Centre
CIOE 2022 is the world’s largest optoelectronic event, show-casing up-to-date technologies and solutions for optoelectronic applications. It enables industry players to source optoelectronic products, network with suppliers, and gain insights into the latest market trends.
Register at https://www.cioe.cn/en/
Top five MPU suppliers strengthen market dominance
The new ranking shows that long-time leader in microprocessor units, Intel, has moved downwards closer to half the total worldwide sales in microprocessors.
Electronics news digest
Technews Publishing
The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) has announced global semiconductor industry sales were $51,8 billion in the month of May 2022, an increase of 18,0% over the May 2021 total of $43,9 billion ...
Going beyond with HONOR
MyKay Tronics
The tempo of business in China is lightning fast. But if you are responsive and go a step beyond, the rewards can be great. In just 15 days, Mycronic delivered 30 dispensing systems to HONOR.
Vicor releases technology predictions for 2022
Predictions for 2022 in automotive, hyperscale computing and aerospace and defence will see innovation adapt to support electrification and drive growth.
Webinar: Cost-optimised FPGAs and adaptive SoCs for low-power designs
Attend to learn how to get started with documentation, tools and evaluation platforms for your next cost-sensitive, high-bandwidth application at low power.
Embedded World
21-23 June 2022
Nuremberg, Germany
This event provides a chance to discover the innovations of the embedded sector, meet experts and win new customers. It covers everything from components, ...
Read more...
ExecuGroup launches ExecuWeb, sponsors engineering talent
ExecuKit
Not content just to roll out a new platform for sourcing redundant and obsolete components, the company is also providing financial aid to an NWU student.
Personality profile: Hitesh Pema
Hiconnex
“I entered the military and aerospace field in 1996 when I was offered a position as a sales engineer at the specialist interconnect supplier, Hiconnex.”
Company profile: Links Field South Africa
To successfully connect your IoT devices and applications to the world, you need a solution designed for machines, not for people.
DesignCon
5-7 April 2022
California, USA
Premier high-speed communications and system design conference offering industry-critical engineering education, an expertly curated 14-track conference created ...
