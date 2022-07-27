Earn helium when devices connect to your hotspot

Otto Wireless Solutions has announced the A150000 RAK Hotspot Helium Miner v2. This hotspot, part of the LoRaWAN network, earns helium (HNT) when devices connect as well as validating wireless coverage delivered by peers on the network. Using a system called “proof-of-coverage”, RAK hotspots earn more helium when they are in range of other hotspots, provided they are at least 300 m apart.

Single RAK hotspots that are not within range of another hotspot cannot participate in the 'proof-of-coverage' concept and therefore, earn less helium as they can only issue challenges via the internet.

Computing on the RAK v2 hotspot is accomplished using a Raspberry Pi 4 running a Linux OS which is installed on a 32 GB SD card. The LoRa module is directly connected to the Raspberry Pi SBC to provide wireless support on the LoRa network.

Setup is completed in minutes using a mobile smartphone application. The complete low-power system is designed to remain permanently connected as it only consumes 5 W.

'Crypto Kits' have also been created to enhance the performance of your A150000 helium hotspot miner and ensure that they earn more. The Standard, Enhanced and Premium kits are made up of the RAK helium miner, a 6, 9 or 11 dB antenna, 5 m cable and lightning protection.

