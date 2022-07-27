Categories

Angle sensor for safety-critical applications

27 July 2022 Passive Components

TDK has launched the TAS4240 TMR-based angle-sensor for automotive and industrial applications. The TAS4240 comes in a compact TSSOP8 package and provides two redundant analog single-ended SIN/COS outputs. The sensor enables precise angle measurements in applications where high performance is needed and space is limited.

As a 360° angle sensor, TAS4240 is suited to accurately measure the rotor position of BLDC motors used in safety-critical applications, like power steering. The sensor contains four tunnel-magnetoresistance (TMR) half bridges and provides two separated SIN/COS outputs. Higher safety levels up to ASIL D can then be achieved for the system while offering higher availability of position information even in case of a failure of one of the output signals.

TDK’s state-of-the-art TMR technology benefits from its long-term expertise in magnetic-sensor technology and optimises its sensors by successfully integrating sophisticated TMR technology into small packages. The angle accuracy of the sensor remains stable at different temperatures and over the sensor’s lifetime.

Main applications of the TAS4240 include brushless DC (BLDC) and permanent-magnet synchronous motor (PMSM) commutation in a safety relevant environment (electronic power steering, brake booster, etc.), linear position sensing using an array of TAS4240 sensors, and industrial servo motors, automation, encoders and robotics.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: [email protected]
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


