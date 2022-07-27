Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Power Electronics / Power Management



Print this page printer friendly version

Real-time monitoring of solar power stations

27 July 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

Worldwide, solar is widely utilised as a form of creating renewable, clean energy. Large numbers of solar power plants are being built nationwide and are proving to be beneficial for both industry and commercial establishments. It is critical that solar power installations are monitored and managed effectively to firstly ensure that they continue to run efficiently and secondly to be alerted to any potential problems as they arise.

WLink’s 3G/4G routers remotely monitor and manage power stations in real-time. They perform fault diagnosis, power prediction and have a daily maintenance routine. Equipping power stations with WLink routers will ensure stable, reliable and real-time 3G/4G connectivity between solar panels and your data server centres.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 791 1033
Fax: +27 11 791 1187
Email: [email protected]
www: www.otto.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Otto Wireless Solutions


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Earn helium when devices connect to your hotspot
Otto Wireless Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Otto Wireless Solutions has announced the A150000 RAK Hotspot Helium Miner v2 which earns helium when devices connect as well as for validating wireless coverage delivered by peers on the network.

Read more...
1,5 A LDO linear regulator from TI
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
The TPS7A74 from Texas Instruments is a 1,5 A low-dropout linear regulator with programmable soft-start for a wide variety of applications.

Read more...
eFuse with transient overcurrent blanking timer
RS Components (SA) Power Electronics / Power Management
The TPS25981xx family of eFuses from Texas Instruments is a robust defence against overloads, short circuits, voltage surges and excessive inrush current.

Read more...
Connectivity for the future with new SIMCom modules
Otto Wireless Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
With the global phasing out of 2G, SIMCom’s new low-cost 4G modules are looking to future-proof your designs by replacing the older 2G modules.

Read more...
New low-cost 60 W PSU
Vepac Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
The new VCB60 series of 60 W PSUs from XP Power addresses the need for high-quality easy-to-use power solutions at attractive price points.

Read more...
New series of high-power pure sine wave inverters
Current Automation Power Electronics / Power Management
The NTS/NTU-2200/3200 series pure sine wave inverters by Meanwell now have the ability to use lithium batteries as well as lead acid as the DC power source.

Read more...
Fully programmable motor controllers
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
The MOTIX IMD70xA programmable motor controllers from Infineon are now available in one package to power the next generation of battery-powered applications.

Read more...
New power converter family from Traco
Conical Technologies Power Electronics / Power Management
Traco Power has announced the release of their new TMR 12WI converter family featuring isolated 12W DC/DC converter modules with regulated outputs.

Read more...
Bourns releases new series of power inductors
Electrocomp Power Electronics / Power Management
Constructed with a magnetic-silica coating to the perimeter of the inductor winding to provide effective shielding, these inductors release lower magnetic field radiation compared to non-shielded inductors.

Read more...
Bidirectional TransZorb transient voltage suppressors
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
The latest TransZorb transient voltage suppressors from Vishay are suitable for applications in the automotive, industrial and telecommunication spheres, including automotive load dump protection.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved