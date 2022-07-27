Real-time monitoring of solar power stations

27 July 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

Worldwide, solar is widely utilised as a form of creating renewable, clean energy. Large numbers of solar power plants are being built nationwide and are proving to be beneficial for both industry and commercial establishments. It is critical that solar power installations are monitored and managed effectively to firstly ensure that they continue to run efficiently and secondly to be alerted to any potential problems as they arise.

WLink’s 3G/4G routers remotely monitor and manage power stations in real-time. They perform fault diagnosis, power prediction and have a daily maintenance routine. Equipping power stations with WLink routers will ensure stable, reliable and real-time 3G/4G connectivity between solar panels and your data server centres.

Credit(s)

Otto Wireless Solutions





