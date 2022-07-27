Real-time monitoring of solar power stations

Worldwide, solar is widely utilised as a form of creating renewable, clean energy. Large numbers of solar power plants are being built nationwide and are proving to be beneficial for both industry and commercial establishments. It is critical that solar power installations are monitored and managed effectively to firstly ensure that they continue to run efficiently and secondly to be alerted to any potential problems as they arise.
WLink’s 3G/4G routers remotely monitor and manage power stations in real-time. They perform fault diagnosis, power prediction and have a daily maintenance routine. Equipping power stations with WLink routers will ensure stable, reliable and real-time 3G/4G connectivity between solar panels and your data server centres.
Earn helium when devices connect to your hotspot Otto Wireless Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Otto Wireless Solutions has announced the A150000 RAK Hotspot Helium Miner v2 which earns helium when devices connect as well as for validating wireless coverage delivered by peers on the network.
Read more...1,5 A LDO linear regulator from TI Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
The TPS7A74 from Texas Instruments is a 1,5 A low-dropout linear regulator with programmable soft-start for a wide variety of applications.
Read more...New low-cost 60 W PSU Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The new VCB60 series of 60 W PSUs from XP Power addresses the need for high-quality easy-to-use power solutions at attractive price points.
Read more...Fully programmable motor controllers Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
The MOTIX IMD70xA programmable motor controllers from Infineon are now available in one package to power the next generation of battery-powered applications.
Read more...New power converter family from Traco Conical Technologies
Power Electronics / Power Management
Traco Power has announced the release of their new TMR 12WI converter family featuring isolated 12W DC/DC converter modules with regulated outputs.
Read more...Bourns releases new series of power inductors Electrocomp
Power Electronics / Power Management
Constructed with a magnetic-silica coating to the perimeter of the inductor winding to provide effective shielding, these inductors release lower magnetic field radiation compared to non-shielded inductors.