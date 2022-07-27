Compact varistors offer surge capability of 6000 A

TDK has announced the new EPCOS B72314S2* series of leaded disk varistors. The series covers a wide operating voltage range of 175 VRMS to 625 VRMS. The maximum surge current capability of a single pulse current (8/20 µs) is up to 6000 A, and they offer a multiple surge current capability of 3000 A at 8/20 µs.
The disk diameters range from 13 to 14 mm, a reduction of approximately 3 mm compared to the previous AdvanceD S14 series. The coating of the disks consists of a flame-retardant synthetic resin according to UL 94 V-0 The SIOV varistors are certified according to UL, CSA, VDE and IEC.
Thanks to the compact dimensions and outstanding electrical characteristics, the AdvanceD S14 compact types allow space-saving designs for the target applications such as household appliances, smart meters and inverters.
The human body is the primary source of electrostatic charge generation. In order to control and reduce static charge build-up and prevent electrostatic discharges (ESD) at an electronic equipment facility, we use grounding systems to ensure that all components are at the same electrical potential.
Constructed with a magnetic-silica coating to the perimeter of the inductor winding to provide effective shielding, these inductors release lower magnetic field radiation compared to non-shielded inductors.
The new series of fuses, suitable for overcurrent and thermal protection, expand the hold current up to 6 A and the maximum voltage to 33 V DC.