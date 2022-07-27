Compact varistors offer surge capability of 6000 A

27 July 2022 Circuit & System Protection

TDK has announced the new EPCOS B72314S2* series of leaded disk varistors. The series covers a wide operating voltage range of 175 V RMS to 625 V RMS . The maximum surge current capability of a single pulse current (8/20 µs) is up to 6000 A, and they offer a multiple surge current capability of 3000 A at 8/20 µs.

The disk diameters range from 13 to 14 mm, a reduction of approximately 3 mm compared to the previous AdvanceD S14 series. The coating of the disks consists of a flame-retardant synthetic resin according to UL 94 V-0 The SIOV varistors are certified according to UL, CSA, VDE and IEC.

Thanks to the compact dimensions and outstanding electrical characteristics, the AdvanceD S14 compact types allow space-saving designs for the target applications such as household appliances, smart meters and inverters.

